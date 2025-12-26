Vrusshabha Movie Review: Mohanlal can’t save this unimaginative reincarnation tale

The story then shifts to the present day, where the same soul exists as Aadi Deva Varma, a powerful businessman surrounded by rivals and constant threats. His son is written less as a character and more as an extension of that power, functioning as both heir and enforcer. A clumsily written romantic conflict sends the son to their ancestral village of Devanagiri, a track that resolves itself just as conveniently when the female lead forgives him with little resistance and accompanies him there. By then, Aadi has already been experiencing unexplained visions for a long time, even without returning to the village. Once they reach Devanagiri, it is the son who begins to see flashes from the past, while Aadi slowly starts piecing together his former life as the king.