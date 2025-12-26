Sirai Movie Review: An arresting drama about cops, choices, and consequences

Just like how the romantic portions don't overstay their welcome, and the preachiness is dialled down to a commendable level, Sirai doesn't dwell too much in the world of cops either. Everything is touched upon superficially because it is essentially a 'will-they-or-won't-they' scenario between two estranged lovers, and not a documentation of the lives of such policemen and policewomen. What it does wonderfully is it never makes you empathise with the system that makes cops do their bidding, but makes you pause and give a thought about the cops who are repeatedly told they are present to serve the system without questioning it. Again, Suresh and Tamizh only point this all out without going on a preachy tangent that might call for a monologue here or an emotional breakdown there. Suresh is so confident in his craft that the focus is entirely on the story of Abdul and Kani, even though there is clearly more to explore in the overarching narrative of Kathiravan, particularly his relationship with fellow police officer Mariyam (Ananda Thambirajah). What could have been an added layer to understand the machinations of the khaki is unceremoniously cut short.