Retta Thala Movie Review: Stuns you with breathtaking levels of soullessness

Once again, John Vijay plays a perverted policeman who delivers sleazy lines to every female character in the film. It is neither funny nor intimidating or crucial to the story, and yet, we are made to endure. Arun Vijay’s Kaali is willing to perform extreme acts of crime and violence to satisfy the love of his life, and yet every line spoken and every glance shared between them has the spark of a wet mop. The fact that the actors sometimes try hard to make the abysmal dialogues work ironically makes the whole affair that much messier. There are familiar elements throughout the film, and none more striking than Malpe Upendra’s backstory, which reminds us of the first John Wick with how the villain’s henchman warns his bosses about Upendra after they unwittingly steal his car. There are extreme efforts to make everything and everyone look stylish, but by the time a speeding car launches Arun Vijay into the air, only for him to do the “superhero landing” with the cigarette still in his mouth, the film gives you several other things to worry about. Apparently, going for the famous Hip-Hop gangster look of ‘dreadlocks and grillz’, Arun Vijay is made to wear dental braces instead of the teeth grillz; hilarious. We almost pity the man when he is forced to look into the camera and say, “I am a rare edition.”