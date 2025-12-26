Champion Movie Review: A good story diluted by weak writing and execution

The director takes too much time to unravel the story, indulging in scenes that barely connect to the central narrative. The opening football sequence lacks impact. The Kovai Sarala episodes do not work. Even after Michael reaches Bhairanpally, the narrative doesn’t get to its core point, dragging on till the interval. Michael’s secret mission to transport weapons is an interesting idea, but it is not handled in an engaging manner. The romantic track between Roshan and Anaswara brings some interest through the stage-play portions, but it appears only in bits and pieces. Anaswara’s entry arrives disappointingly late, nearly 45 minutes into the film. Additionally, Several village characters mysteriously disappear in important scenes and reappear later. For example, Muralidhar Goud is missing during the villagers’ introduction but suddenly shows up later. VK Naresh, who plays Anaswara’s father, is also absent for major parts of the film.