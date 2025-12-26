Dhandoraa Movie Review: A thought-provoking film backed by strong writing

The title Dhandoraa immediately reminds us of R Narayanamurthy, known for films with revolutionary and socially relevant themes. The story unfolds in two timelines. In 2004, the plot revolves around an upper-caste girl falling in love with a lower-caste boy. Though the boy is wealthy and well-settled, the elders of the upper caste refuse to accept their relationship. Conflicts arise not just between castes, but even within the upper caste members, leading to tragic consequences that ruin many lives. In the present timeline, Sivaji (Sivaji), an upper-caste landlord, passes away. His son Vishnu (Shree Nandu) is estranged from him, as the father and son have not spoken for years. The village sarpanch (Navdeep) tries to pacify everyone and manage the tense situation. As more details unravel about Sivaji’s life, it also leads to more questions — Why was his body denied burial in the caste cemetery? Why is Vishnu distant from his father? What happened to Sivaji’s daughter Sujatha (Manika), who falls in love with a lower-caste man Ravi (Ravi Krishna)? How does the sarpanch handle the escalating conflict? These questions form the rest of the narrative.