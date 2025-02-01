'Companion' movie review: A genre-bending thriller that keeps you hooked

Fifteen minutes into Companion, director Drew Hancock skips the world-building and dives straight into conflict resolution, keeping us hooked from the get-go. As we remain focused on who powers through and who shuts down, a nerve-racking scene flips the switch—Thatcher’s Iris shares a brilliantly written, darkly humorous exchange with a police officer.

It’s a moment that crackles with tension yet delivers an unexpected laugh, seamlessly upgrading Companion from sci-fi horror into a dark comedy. The film masterfully switches between genres—from romance to drama to dystopian science fiction—while keeping the audience’s heart rate elevated and their minds whirring.

The film revolves around the murder of a billionaire, leading to a chain of events, involving a cat-and-dog chase between Iris, Josh (Quaid), and their friends. Companion doesn’t take the conventional route of linear world-building. Instead, we piece together its setting and history on the go, making the viewing experience all the more engaging. This sharp writing choice ensures that fresh twists drop in every ten minutes—some we see coming, most we don’t. The makers are careful not to bite off more than they can chew, delivering thrills that are both effective and well-calibrated.

Jack Quaid’s character starts off as someone riddled with anxiety. But as his character sinks into deeper, greyer shades, he navigates each turn with remarkable ease. While the film keeps us hooked with its perfectly timed revelations, it also leaves us with an unsettling takeaway—one that flips our allegiance. Companion subtly nudges us to side with the machine over the human, repeatedly showcasing just how cruel humanity can be.