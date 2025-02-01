'Companion' movie review: A genre-bending thriller that keeps you hooked

Fifteen minutes into Companion, director Drew Hancock skips the world-building and dives straight into conflict resolution, keeping us hooked from the get-go. As we remain focused on who powers through and who shuts down, a nerve-racking scene flips the switch—Thatcher’s Iris shares a brilliantly written, darkly humorous exchange with a police officer.
It’s a moment that crackles with tension yet delivers an unexpected laugh, seamlessly upgrading Companion from sci-fi horror into a dark comedy. The film masterfully switches between genres—from romance to drama to dystopian science fiction—while keeping the audience’s heart rate elevated and their minds whirring.
The film revolves around the murder of a billionaire, leading to a chain of events, involving a cat-and-dog chase between Iris, Josh (Quaid), and their friends. Companion doesn’t take the conventional route of linear world-building. Instead, we piece together its setting and history on the go, making the viewing experience all the more engaging. This sharp writing choice ensures that fresh twists drop in every ten minutes—some we see coming, most we don’t. The makers are careful not to bite off more than they can chew, delivering thrills that are both effective and well-calibrated.
Jack Quaid’s character starts off as someone riddled with anxiety. But as his character sinks into deeper, greyer shades, he navigates each turn with remarkable ease. While the film keeps us hooked with its perfectly timed revelations, it also leaves us with an unsettling takeaway—one that flips our allegiance. Companion subtly nudges us to side with the machine over the human, repeatedly showcasing just how cruel humanity can be.
Josh is the quintessential “nice guy,” but beneath the surface lies deep-seated entitlement. He treats his partner as something to be controlled rather than understood, manipulating and lashing out when things don’t go his way. The film cleverly satirises this toxic mindset, questioning whether Josh’s lack of empathy stems from personal arrogance or something more deeply ingrained.
Sophie Thatcher completely disappears into Iris, making us question whether she’s human at all. With a disturbingly unwavering smile and makeup that never fades, her portrayal taps into our deepest technophobic fears. With a vengeful attitude, Iris is written to honour all women who live with misogynistic men.
Once she realises how she’s being treated, she sets out by herself to extract revenge, and the way she achieves it in the end is equally fascinating and terrifying. Lukas Gage delivers a commendable performance as Patrick in this genre-bending flick, which at times, doubles as a slasher.
Companion is a thrilling ride that keeps its circuits firing on all fronts. With razor-sharp social commentary, pulse-pounding tension, and performances that feel eerily human, the film is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. It not only critiques power dynamics but also taps into our fears of technology and control, making us question who the real machine is in the equation.
Companion doesn’t just compute as another sci-fi horror; it’s an electrifying, well-programmed spectacle that leaves you debugging your own thoughts on morality, power, and what it truly means to be human.
Film: Companion
Director: Drew Hancock
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend
Rating : 3.5/5