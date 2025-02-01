From the edge of extinction

From the near-extinct, flightless kakapo of New Zealand to Australia’s flying foxes dying in intense heatwaves and South Africa’s heavily trafficked pangolin, Tortoise Media’s new podcast series, The Animal Sensemaker, unpacks the story of one animal at a time to make sense of the world.

A spin-off of the popular Sensemaker series, loved for breaking down complex global stories in under 10 minutes, this gripping audio gem does the same—only now, with animals taking centrestage in the narrative.

The Animal Sensemaker lives up to its reputation. Each short audio documentary dives deep into the lives of lesser-known species, blending precise storytelling with vivid imagery that transports listeners to different places: the swampy rainforests of Cameroon, where Goliath frogs are being hunted; the mysterious Madagascar jungles—home to the elusive Aye-Aye lemur—or the California Condor, an almost extinct vulture specie making a comeback through virgin births, or reproduction without males.

The beauty of The Animal Sensemaker lies in its simplicity. There’s no heavy environmental jargon or preachiness—just crisp, digestible stories that shine a light on lesser-known creatures like the electric-blue gecko of Tanzania’s ancient forests or the Somali sengi, a tiny elephant shrew found in Africa.

You might even find yourself marveling at how leatherback turtles, giants of the ocean depths, are disoriented by light pollution in their journey spanning thousands of miles.

At its core, the podcast does more than highlight endangered species—it challenges listeners to rethink humanity’s fraught relationship with the natural world. By exploring life through the lens of these overlooked animals, The Animal Sensemaker becomes a poignant reminder of what’s at stake in the battle against biodiversity loss.

More importantly, it weaves the tales of these ‘almost famous’ creatures with compelling narratives of their conservation. From communities setting up water sprinklers to save panting flying foxes during extreme heatwaves to relocating the entire kakapo population to remote, predator-free islands in New Zealand, the podcast highlights inspiring efforts to protect these species.

Clocking in at just 10 minutes per episode, this podcast is perfect for anyone seeking bite-sized insights into the complex interplay between wildlife and the environment. Whether you’re a conservation enthusiast or just looking to discover nature’s hidden underdogs, The Animal Sensemaker will leave you with a sense of wonder—and maybe even a touch of guilt.

The Animal Sensemaker

Hosts: Alexi Mostrous, Tomini Babs and Claudia Williams

Genre: Environment

Platform: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Tortoise Media

Language: English