'Nodidavaru Enanthare' movie review: Naveen Shankar breathes life in this quest inwards

Nodidavaru Enanthare unfolds on a subtle note, with perspectives emerging from the chaos of Siddharth’s inner world. Through the eyes of director Kuldeep Cariappa, the film offers not just a character study but also holds a mirror to the judgemental society. The title itself poses a question—What will people say?—as a haunting echo throughout Siddharth’s journey, revealing how he is pulled down by the weight of others’ perspectives and loses his sense of self.

Siddharth (Naveen Shankar), a web designer in his late 20s, suffers due to expectations. The story doesn’t palpably reveal his struggles, except through the minor, subtle moments such as the cold cafeteria, the unsent message to his mother, and the honking in frustration. These are the silent screams of a man wanting to break free of the past that doesn’t let go of him.

Siddharth grapples with the aftermath of a breakup. His emotional turmoil bleeds into his work, causing him to miss a crucial opportunity in Toronto. Raised by his father after his mother’s departure when he was just two, Siddharth’s world collapses further with the death of his father. His job slips away and throws him into an existential crisis. In search of meaning, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, driven by his passion for writing and and wanting yo meet Janaki devi (Padmavati Rao). Kuldeep explores Siddharth’s quest for answers in the face of an existential crisis. Will he uncover his true purpose?