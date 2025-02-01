'Nodidavaru Enanthare' movie review: Naveen Shankar breathes life in this quest inwards
Nodidavaru Enanthare unfolds on a subtle note, with perspectives emerging from the chaos of Siddharth’s inner world. Through the eyes of director Kuldeep Cariappa, the film offers not just a character study but also holds a mirror to the judgemental society. The title itself poses a question—What will people say?—as a haunting echo throughout Siddharth’s journey, revealing how he is pulled down by the weight of others’ perspectives and loses his sense of self.
Siddharth (Naveen Shankar), a web designer in his late 20s, suffers due to expectations. The story doesn’t palpably reveal his struggles, except through the minor, subtle moments such as the cold cafeteria, the unsent message to his mother, and the honking in frustration. These are the silent screams of a man wanting to break free of the past that doesn’t let go of him.
Siddharth grapples with the aftermath of a breakup. His emotional turmoil bleeds into his work, causing him to miss a crucial opportunity in Toronto. Raised by his father after his mother’s departure when he was just two, Siddharth’s world collapses further with the death of his father. His job slips away and throws him into an existential crisis. In search of meaning, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, driven by his passion for writing and and wanting yo meet Janaki devi (Padmavati Rao). Kuldeep explores Siddharth’s quest for answers in the face of an existential crisis. Will he uncover his true purpose?
The film doesn’t rely on drama but instead delves into the spaces between Siddharth’s frustrations and the small moments that define his life. His breakup with his ex (Sonu Gowda) reflects deeper cracks in his identity, while each failed connection with friends and colleagues highlights his growing disconnection from society. Attempting to reach out to his estranged mother, Siddharth drafts a message that falls short, symbolising struggle to bridge the gap between past and present—an abandoned son unable to find the right words for a bond that never fully existed.
His path of self-doubt and frustration reaches a breaking point, and Siddharth decides to leave, packing his bags and walking away from his job. But he leaves behind one thing: a picture of his mother—a symbol of the unresolved pain he carries with him. The melancholy song ‘Malagiru Kanda’ echoes his sense of loss and longing.
His journey takes him away from the familiar confines of his life in Bengaluru to a place where he is forced to confront his past and societal expectations. Along the way, he meets various characters who challenge his worldview. A shepherd, Mallanna (Rajesh Mariyammannahalli), who is carefree despite losing one hand in an accident and his mother losing her husband, makes Siddharth reflect on his own life. When Mallanna asks whether he doesn’t have anyone to scold, Siddharth is forced to examine his own life choices. This encounter deepens his quest to understand who he is truly.
However, him bumping into Nadia (Apoorva Bharadwaj) marks his turning point. Nadia, like a force of nature, embodies the very escape he seeks. Their conversation, an accidental intimacy—casual yet deeply impactful—speaks to the transient nature of happiness, the impossibility of truly knowing another person, and the idea that we are all merely characters in someone else’s story. This moment, suspended in time, reshapes Siddharth’s understanding of identity.
The societal pressure—the unspoken rules of gender and success—echoes throughout the film, culminating in Siddharth’s encounter with Janaki devi. Her name subtly resurfaces throughout the narrative, only for Siddharth to realise in the end that she is his mother. It’s not just a meeting of mother and son but of two people, each shaped by the silent, stifling judgements of the world around them. Siddharth’s bitterness isn’t just toward his mother but toward a system that is okay with men deserting families while crucifying women who do the same. It’s an observation of the deep fractures in a society that cannot reconcile its expectations with its humanity.
Director Kuldeep, with Nodidavaru Enanthare, threads a travel story that connects with anyone grappling with personal and professional turmoil. His narrative captures the essence of individuals like Siddharth, who are lost in their struggles, seeking escape and meaning in a world that feels overwhelming. Kuldeep’s ability to portray the complexity of these internal battles with sensitivity and depth gives the film a raw, authentic quality, making it not just a story but a reflection of many untold journeys.
The music by Mayuresh Adhikari adds another layer of meaning to the story, enhancing the emotional depth of each situation. Cinematography by Ashwin Kennedy effectively captures the mood and atmosphere. The shots are well-determined according to the.
Naveen Shankar delivers a deeply personal and compelling performance as Siddharth in Nodidavaru Enanthare. His immersion into the character was impeccable. Naveen skilfully navigates Siddharth’s internal struggles, authentically conveying moments of frustration, confusion, and self-doubt. As the film progresses, Naveen’s performance grows in power, culminating in a natural clarity that reflects his deep understanding of the character’s journey.
Apoorva Bharadwaj, whose versatility shines through in every role she takes on, further deepens the emotional landscape of the film with her fine performance. She brings her signature depth and range to the role, offering Siddharth both a mirror and a muse for his journey.
In a standout cameo, the ever-versatile Padmavati Rao delivers a meaningful role that is both unexpected and poignant, leaving a subtle but indelible mark on the story.
Nodidavaru Enanthare, in a crux, doesn’t give us answers but discomfits us with the questions. The unresolved hope that lingers at the film’s conclusion isn’t a promise of redemption but an invitation to continue searching, not for answers but for the courage to simply live without the weight of what others think.
Nodidavaru Enanthare
Director: Kuldeep Cariappa
Cast: Naveen Shankar, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Rajesh Mariyammannahalli and Padmavati Rao
Rating : 3.5/5