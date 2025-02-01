'#ParuParvathy' movie review: A long road to self-discovery, measured in distance and emotion

When two individuals from drastically different backgrounds—each with their own reasons for embarking on a journey—cross paths, it becomes more than just a trip. #ParuParvathy is a tale of contrasts. Payal (Deepika Das), a 26-year-old vlogger, uses travel to escape, documenting every moment through her camera.

Yet for all her talk of spontaneity, she’s still trapped by her own rules, seeking freedom within the confines of structure. On the other hand, there’s Paru (Poonam Sirnaik), a 62-year-old woman with a past filled with childhood marriage, unfulfilled dreams, and a lifetime of silence.

As their paths intersect, Payal’s romanticised view of travel as an escape collides with Paru’s deeper need for healing and self-discovery. They travel across Karnataka, Goa, Mumbai, Mathura, and finally reach Uttarakhand, but the real journey is internal.

This isn’t a story about running away from the past but confronting it. Both women are carrying emotional baggage, but through their shared journey, they’re forced to face it head-on. Paru’s transformation—from surviving to truly living—is a key part of the film, especially as she reclaims her voice through technology, something that was stolen from her long ago.

By the time Paru starts her own YouTube channel, sharing her story, it’s not a perfect victory. It’s a moment—raw, unfiltered, and imperfect. She’s still learning, but on her own terms.