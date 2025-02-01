'#ParuParvathy' movie review: A long road to self-discovery, measured in distance and emotion

When two individuals from drastically different backgrounds—each with their own reasons for embarking on a journey—cross paths, it becomes more than just a trip. #ParuParvathy is a tale of contrasts. Payal (Deepika Das), a 26-year-old vlogger, uses travel to escape, documenting every moment through her camera.
Yet for all her talk of spontaneity, she’s still trapped by her own rules, seeking freedom within the confines of structure. On the other hand, there’s Paru (Poonam Sirnaik), a 62-year-old woman with a past filled with childhood marriage, unfulfilled dreams, and a lifetime of silence.
As their paths intersect, Payal’s romanticised view of travel as an escape collides with Paru’s deeper need for healing and self-discovery. They travel across Karnataka, Goa, Mumbai, Mathura, and finally reach Uttarakhand, but the real journey is internal.
This isn’t a story about running away from the past but confronting it. Both women are carrying emotional baggage, but through their shared journey, they’re forced to face it head-on. Paru’s transformation—from surviving to truly living—is a key part of the film, especially as she reclaims her voice through technology, something that was stolen from her long ago.
By the time Paru starts her own YouTube channel, sharing her story, it’s not a perfect victory. It’s a moment—raw, unfiltered, and imperfect. She’s still learning, but on her own terms.
And then there’s Midhun (Fawaz Ashraf)—a wildcard who throws a wrench into Payal’s worldview and forces both women to confront their emotional wounds. He’s no saviour, but his presence cracks open Payal’s neatly packaged beliefs about freedom. It’s messy, it’s uncomfortable, but sometimes it takes an outsider to make you challenge everything you thought you knew.
And the hashtag in the title is a modern-day element that amplifies the film’s message. The film’s climax is close to reality and not exaggerated; it is not a candy-floss, happy ending. Paru realises that her journey isn’t about arriving somewhere but rather understanding the chains she’s been carrying and finally breaking them. It’s a metaphor for how we all hold onto the past and how difficult it is to let go. But the film doesn’t pretend it’s easy. It’s not about finding peace through a simple mindset change; it’s about the struggle to break free from the ghosts of our past and find the courage to stop running.
The ending isn’t tied up in a neat bow. Paru’s not standing with her transformation completed, but looking out at the horizon, ready for whatever comes next. #ParuParvathy doesn’t spoon-feed you a life lesson. It’s about facing the hard parts of yourself and realising that the real journey is the one you take within.
Writer-director Rohit Keerti ambitiously attempts to weave multiple layers of storytelling, but in doing so, the film feels slightly overextended at times. Clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, the film could have used a tighter edit to sharpen the narrative’s tone and pacing. The film’s simple yet philosophical dialogues, while well-intentioned, are a hit-and-miss.
Cinematographer Abin Rajesh, however, succeeds in capturing the beauty of the journey through stunning road shots and drone footage, lending the film a visual charm. The music by R Hari stands out, with the Radhe song, shot amidst the vibrancy of Holi in Mathura, being a standout.
Despite the language barrier, Hindi film actor Poonam Sirnaik, making her Kannada debut, pours her heart into the role of Paru. Naturally, the best support comes from Sudharani, who dubs for Sirnaik. Her voice sounds a little younger than the age specified for her role, but it adds an extra layer of emotion and enriches Paru’s portrayal. Deepika Das, as Payal, the woman masking her inner turmoil, delivers a steady, restrained performance. She’s an independent woman and has less room for emotional depth.
It is Fawaz Ashraf, playing Mithun—a Malayali-Kannadiga—who brings his boundless energy that brightens things up and adds a touch of vivacity to an otherwise sombre narrative.
#ParuParvathy is more than just a journey across India; it’s a story about rediscovery and healing. At its core, it explores the complexities of self-liberation and the power of emotional growth. The bond between Paru and Payal speaks to the universal human experience of grappling with past wounds, and the film ultimately underscores the importance of confronting those wounds to move forward. Paru and Payal’s shared journey feels like a long road to self-discovery, measured in distance and emotion.
#ParuParvathy
Director: Rohit Keerti
Cast: Deepika Das, Poonam Sirnaik, Fawaz Ashraf, and KS Shridhar
Rating : 3/5