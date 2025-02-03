'Gana' movie review: A familiar trope, best as a one-time watch

The films of the science fiction genre have often cautioned against meddling with the space-time continuum. Apart from its strong hold in film industries across nations, this trope also keeps finding takers in Kannada films, with recent examples being 1980 (2021) and Murphy (2024), where the consequences of such interference unfold in intriguing and often unsettling ways.
These films follow the chaos that ensues once the timelines are tampered with, offering us the chilling consequences. However, in Prajwal Devaraj’s Gana, a faithful remake of the Telugu film Play Back, we’re asked to consider the consequences in a rather less ominous yet equally intriguing light.
Gana, more like its contemporaries, handles the theme of deja vu. The plot kicks off with Gana (Prajwal Devaraj), an investigative journalist, who moves into a new house with his friend (Shivraj KR Pete). His journey takes an unexpected turn when an old-fashioned landline phone rings and connects him to Sujatha (Vedhika), a woman from a different era.
Sujatha’s calls, initially meant for someone else, continue to reach Gana, prompting her to enlist his help with a passport issue. Their attempts to meet in person—despite being in the same location—are thwarted when they realise they’re living in different times: Gana in 2022 and Sujatha in 1993.
The real twist begins when Gana, driven by a deep curiosity, begins to investigate a murder case that seems inexplicably linked to Sujatha. As he uncovers more, Gana learns that altering events in the past might just alter his present, leading to a dilemma of whether the past can truly be changed.
Written and directed by Hari Prasad Jakka, Gana doesn’t deviate too far from the original source material and is a commercial entertainer. While it explores the intriguing concept of time travel and parallel timelines, it does so in a rather straightforward manner, with little attempt to break the mould or add unexpected twists.
Despite the intriguing setup, the film lacks the darker, more atmospheric elements that often accompany this kind of narrative. The result is a plot that feels familiar and doesn’t pack the punch one might expect from a sci-fi thriller.
Prajwal Devaraj’s performance is arguably one of the film's strong points. He plays the role of a charming and determined journalist. However, we were left wanting more on the emotional front. Vedhika and her co-stars Yasha Shivakumar and Krishi Thappanda have relatively limited screen time, and while they fulfill their roles adequately, they don’t have much to work with in terms of character development. Sampath Raj and Ravi Kale give solid performances, though again, the material doesn’t give them much room to shine.
The film’s nostalgic music and choreography are pleasant, but the action sequences, unfortunately, appear far too staged, detracting from the realism that could have heightened the tension. In terms of pacing, the film is a slow burn, with the real drama only unfolding in the second half. However, by then, the film has already struggled to gather momentum, making the latter half feel like a mild attempt at salvaging an otherwise mediocre experience.
The idea of parallel universes and cosmic portals holds significant potential for creating a compelling narrative. But Gana arrives somewhat late to the time-travel party, a genre that has been extensively explored in recent years. While the film doesn’t break any new ground, it still offers enough for sci-fi fans to enjoy as a one-time watch, thanks in large part to its earnest performances. It may not fully deliver on its promise, but for those who appreciate the genre, Gana provides a glimpse into what might have been—a solid, albeit average, entry into the sci-fi thriller space.
Gana
Director: Hari Prasad Jakka
Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika, Yasha Shivakumar, and Shivaraj K R Pete
Rating : 2.5/5