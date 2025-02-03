'Gana' movie review: A familiar trope, best as a one-time watch

The films of the science fiction genre have often cautioned against meddling with the space-time continuum. Apart from its strong hold in film industries across nations, this trope also keeps finding takers in Kannada films, with recent examples being 1980 (2021) and Murphy (2024), where the consequences of such interference unfold in intriguing and often unsettling ways.

These films follow the chaos that ensues once the timelines are tampered with, offering us the chilling consequences. However, in Prajwal Devaraj’s Gana, a faithful remake of the Telugu film Play Back, we’re asked to consider the consequences in a rather less ominous yet equally intriguing light.

Gana, more like its contemporaries, handles the theme of deja vu. The plot kicks off with Gana (Prajwal Devaraj), an investigative journalist, who moves into a new house with his friend (Shivraj KR Pete). His journey takes an unexpected turn when an old-fashioned landline phone rings and connects him to Sujatha (Vedhika), a woman from a different era.

Sujatha’s calls, initially meant for someone else, continue to reach Gana, prompting her to enlist his help with a passport issue. Their attempts to meet in person—despite being in the same location—are thwarted when they realise they’re living in different times: Gana in 2022 and Sujatha in 1993.

The real twist begins when Gana, driven by a deep curiosity, begins to investigate a murder case that seems inexplicably linked to Sujatha. As he uncovers more, Gana learns that altering events in the past might just alter his present, leading to a dilemma of whether the past can truly be changed.