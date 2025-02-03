'Kaadu Male' movie review: A forest thriller trapped in its own loop

Kaadu Male is the latest entrant into the trend of the time-loop concept, but this concept is employed uniquely by setting the story against a mysterious forest. Directed by Samartha Manjunath, this supernatural thriller takes the audience into a parallel dimension, such as crop circles or the Bermuda Triangle, a phenomenon that feels real but at the same time is hard to explain.

The story follows Meera (Sangeetha Rajaram), a heartbroken woman who attempts to end her life but finds herself trapped in a strange, perilous forest. Enter Richard Thompson (Artha Harshan), an enigmatic figure who repeatedly saves her from a supernatural entity. Together, they must break the time loop, with the seventh day as their only hope for escape.

The screenplay is a knife with two ends as it progresses slowly and gets repetitive, but these are the same elements that build tension. Early on, the story feels stuck in a loop itself, but as the second character enters, the mystery slowly starts to unravel. The film’s atmosphere is haunting, and its psychological complexity is built with subtlety rather than relying on flashy twists.

While Sangeetha Rajaram and Artha Harshan's performances bring a realness to their confusion and fear, the film struggles with clarity. Some moments don’t fully make sense, and the narrative’s complexity may leave viewers frustrated as they try to make sense of it all. The film’s ambiguity may feel like an intentional mind game, but it can also come across as trying too hard to be impactful without delivering the payoff.

Despite flaws, Kaadu Male deserves credit for its brave experiments. It is an ambitious attempt at blending time loops, psychological tension, and supernatural elements. While its abstract nature and open-ended finish may not satisfy everyone, it calls on audiences to embrace the journey, question the strange, and maybe—just maybe—find those elusive 'aha' moments worth the confusion.

Kaadu Male

Director: Samartha Manjunath

Cast: Sangeetha Rajaram, Artha Harshan, Karthik Bhat and Gilli Manju

Rating : 2.5/5