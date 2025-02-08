'Loveyapa' movie review: This romcom gets the beat but lacks the heart

Making the remake of a film in a different cultural milieu is always tricky. What seemed to have worked there may not work here. What did not work there needs to be re-looked here. Even if a certain universality pervades stories, there is still some rootedness that is brought through language, music and storytelling devices that ensure emotional connection.

Advait Chandan attempted it just three years ago in 2022 with Laal Singh Chaddha, as he tried to localise the American aesthetics of Forrest Gump (1994). As Advait returns with Loveyapa, this time a straight-forward remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil film Love Today, there is a lack of restraint in his handling. He seems to focus on the bigger picture while appearing to let go of the moments that make it whole.

It is felt right in the opening portions when we are introduced to Gaurav Sachdeva (Junaid Khan) and Bani (Khushi Kapoor). He gives her a new phone sitting by a pond in some part of Delhi. The moment feels more generic than personal. There is a lack of chemistry between the two due to the setting, which doesn’t want to create a mood. In Love Today, the same scene happens by the beach, which becomes their getaway, where the two share intimate moments together.

All of that is lost here, as there is an attempt to merely replicate the ‘what’ of the original without the ‘how’. Due to this, there is little to be invested in the idea of their ‘perfect love,’ and we don’t feel bad later when the world around them shatters.

Even the scene where Gaurav goes to meet Bani’s strict and controlling father (Ashutosh Rana) loses out on the playful tension which Pradeep creates with the use of editing and distinctive staging. Her father wants them to exchange their phones for a day in order to decide the fate of their relationship, causing a stir in the hearts of the two. Even though the moment is not as potent, the crackling dialogues by Sneha Desai make it a fun ride.