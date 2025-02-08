'Mr Rani' movie review: Deepak Subramanya excels in a wild comedy on identity and dreams

At a glance, Mr Rani offers an exploration of identity, gender, and the pursuit of dreams in the world of performance and art. The title itself is a clever wordplay—a blend of masculinity and femininity, with the poster showcasing a man dressed as a woman. But there’s more to the title than meets the eye. It speaks to the transformative power of art, the courage to break societal norms, and the passion that drives the protagonist, Raja, to represent a woman on stage for the sake of his craft.

Several actors have donned gender-bending roles in cinema, showcasing their dedication to the art, such as Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420, Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire, Govinda in Aunty No 1, and Sharan in Jai Lalitha. These performances highlight the power of transformation in storytelling. Mr Rani taps into this rich tradition while adding its unique flavour.

Raja (Deepak Subramanya) has always dreamed of being a movie hero, basking in the spotlight. But life, as often happens, steered him towards the more ‘practical’ path of engineering, stifling his aspirations. When fate steps in, Raja gets an unexpected opportunity: a role in a film—though not the one he had envisioned. Instead of the heroic leading man, he’s cast as the heroine. What begins as a small, accidental gig soon propels him into stardom as the industry’s newest female sensation.