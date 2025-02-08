'Mr Rani' movie review: Deepak Subramanya excels in a wild comedy on identity and dreams

At a glance, Mr Rani offers an exploration of identity, gender, and the pursuit of dreams in the world of performance and art. The title itself is a clever wordplay—a blend of masculinity and femininity, with the poster showcasing a man dressed as a woman. But there’s more to the title than meets the eye. It speaks to the transformative power of art, the courage to break societal norms, and the passion that drives the protagonist, Raja, to represent a woman on stage for the sake of his craft.
Several actors have donned gender-bending roles in cinema, showcasing their dedication to the art, such as Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420, Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire, Govinda in Aunty No 1, and Sharan in Jai Lalitha. These performances highlight the power of transformation in storytelling. Mr Rani taps into this rich tradition while adding its unique flavour.
Raja (Deepak Subramanya) has always dreamed of being a movie hero, basking in the spotlight. But life, as often happens, steered him towards the more ‘practical’ path of engineering, stifling his aspirations. When fate steps in, Raja gets an unexpected opportunity: a role in a film—though not the one he had envisioned. Instead of the heroic leading man, he’s cast as the heroine. What begins as a small, accidental gig soon propels him into stardom as the industry’s newest female sensation.
This surprising turn of events is exactly what makes Mr Rani so delightful. It’s a film that dares to challenge the norms of identity, ambition, and success, all wrapped in absurd humour and sheer passion for the craft. The movie begins with a young Raja reenacting a dramatic scene from a popular Kannada film, only to be met with a hilarious yet brutal punishment from his father (Anand Ninasam), who’s dressed in full WWE-fighter mode!
Fast forward to the present, and Raja, now an engineer on the verge of his American dream with a shiny Google job, is stuck in his acting career. He can’t crack the industry—until a surprising twist lands him the female role. In an unexpected mix of charm and confidence, Raja plays it so effortlessly that his career takes off from there.
Soon, he’s the most sought-after heroine in the industry. What follows is a rollercoaster ride of absurdity, humour, and unexpected turns—proving that the road to fame is rarely conventional.
Raja’s close friend, Manja (Srivatsa Shyam), is an influential figure in his journey, encouraging him to pursue his passion despite the odds. Manja gives inspiration to Kamal Haasan for his groundbreaking roles, inspiring Raja to follow suit.
Through this friendship, Raja realises that sometimes embracing unconventional roles can open doors to success. Along the way, we meet quirky characters like Bangari (Lakshmi Karanth), who runs the Bangari Beauty Centre, and director Kaka (Madhuchandra), whose creative casting choices help Raja transform into Rani, turning his dream into reality.
The turning point arrives when Raja, now fully embracing the role of Mr Rani, meets Deepika (Parvati Nair), the heroine of his dreams, and a big fan of the actor. It comes to the existence of competition and star wars. Despite not being the typical heroine, Raja’s dedication to his craft helps him break through barriers and rise to fame in a way no one, including himself, could have imagined.
As the narrative unfolds, the film takes a dramatic turn: Will Raja reveal his true identity? Will Mr Rani fade away or continue to thrive as the star he’s become? This question forms the crux of the plot.
Director Madhuchandra, known for films like Vascodigama (a satire on India’s education system) and Selfie Mummy Google Daddy (which discusses the hazards of mobile phones), brings his trademark absurdity to Mr Rani. He paints a deeper picture of the film industry, particularly the passion of artists, through over-the-top comedy. But even in the madness, Mr Rani keeps its audience entertained with humour and wit.
The plot swings wildly, jumping from one bizarre scenario to the next, bending logic at every turn. But amidst this chaos, one thing is undeniable: Deepak Subramanya’s extraordinary transformation into a female star steals the show. Had the director kept Deepak’s true identity a secret, the uncanny resemblance to a leading lady would have made Mr Rani a fascinating watch. Despite its narrative flaws and inconsistencies, these very imperfections transform the film into a fun ride. As the absurdity builds, it becomes a nonsensical comedy that will have you laughing harder than expected.
The film also cleverly critiques the entertainment industry, highlighting the complexities of fame, ticket sales, and the business side of cinema. It offers a meta-commentary on how artists navigate their way through the system to make their dreams come true.
Deepak Subramanya as Mr Rani is undeniably the heart of this chaos. His commitment and dedication to portraying a female actor convincingly is truly praiseworthy. While many have ventured into gender-bending roles for comedic effect, Deepak as Mr. Rani, changing 40 costumes, takes it to a whole new level. His physicality, demeanour, and mannerisms are so convincing that it’s impossible not to be amazed by his performance.
Madhuchandra, known for his quirky direction, doesn’t shy away from outlandish sequences. He also plays the role of a director in the film, contributing to the chaos with his over-the-top antics. Parvati Nair adds to the fun, bringing glam and a quirky energy with an accent that keeps the pace lively. Srivatsa Shyam, Lakshmi Karanth and Anand Ninasam offer able support to the principal cast.
If you’re looking for a film that breaks all logic but manages to deliver fresh hilarity, Mr Rani is your ticket. Deepak Subramanya’s exceptional portrayal of a female actor turns a senseless comedy into a surprisingly enjoyable and laugh-out-loud experience. It challenges societal conventions and highlights the beauty of transformation, both on and off the screen. Through the protagonist’s journey, the film demonstrates that the path to becoming a hero may not always be linear, and sometimes, to achieve greatness, you must be willing to embrace a new identity and take bold steps towards your dream.
Mr Rani
Director: Madhuchandra
Cast: Deepak Subramanya, Parvati Nair, Srivatsa Shyam, Madhu Chandra, and Lakshmi Karanth
Rating : 3/5