'Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal' review: A tender ode to family, love and letting go

There’s something inherently compelling about homecoming dramas—tales of fractured relationships, unresolved tensions and reluctant reunions. Debutant filmmaker Sharan Venugopal’s Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal (Three Sons of Narayani) belongs to this evocative tradition, exploring the lives of three estranged brothers—Sethu (Joju George), Bhasker (Suraj Venjaramoodu), and Vishwanathan (Alencier Ley Lopez)—who return to their ancestral home in Koyilandi, Kozhikode as their ailing mother nears death. With a broken past, they arrive carrying baggage heavier than their suitcases. And as the house exhales its history, old resentments crawl out from the corners.

In terms of its basic setting, Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal is reminiscent of the MT Vasudevan Nair-IV Sasi classic Aalkkoottathil Thaniye (1984), which also explores the weight of familial estrangement against the backdrop of impending loss. There are also shades of Padmarajan’s Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam (1985), particularly in how casteism is subtly addressed in a more inclusive manner without being didactic.

Vishwanathan harbours a deep resentment towards a dominant caste that once belittled his father, yet he himself is blinded by his own prejudices against Muslims. The film does not judge him harshly, nor does it excuse him. It simply lays his flaws bare and asks us to sit with them. The subplot involving a gossiping relative (a superb Sarasa Balussery), who mistakenly arrives thinking Narayani has already passed, injects some much-needed dark humour, particularly in a perfectly timed smirk from Joju.