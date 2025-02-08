'Thandel' movie review: A romance lost in troubled waters

'Thandel' had so much potential to be a grand love story, a larger-than-life saga about two star-crossed lovers turning the world around to be together again. The opening credits of the film beautifully establish the protagonists as childhood sweethearts, capturing vignettes from their times growing up together.

The first hour of the film has many sparkling moments where Raju (Naga Chaitanya) and Satya (Sai Pallavi) make the most of their moments when together and long to hear each other’s voices when forced to be apart.

But Thandel is also the kind of film that uses Middle-Eastern instruments in the background score and equates it to a ‘Pakistani’ sound, the kind where the bad guy must assault a child and urinate on a country’s flag because they are from another religion. It’s this mishmash, in both content and tone, that Thandel suffers from the most.

After focusing on the love story in the first half, the film takes a drastic turn at the interval point as Raju and his friends, who are fishermen by profession, are found guilty of breaking international laws and are sent to Karachi jail. However, we rarely get a glimpse of the hardships these men face as prisoners.

The first scene of Raju and others in a court hearing is rushed away with a voiceover, not letting us absorb the gravitas of the sentencing or their shock. With a haywire narration in terms of pacing, Chandoo Mondeti scurries from one jail scene to another, refusing to give us a sense of passing time between the sessions.

Consequently, the strenuous time spent by these characters behind the bars never impacts us emotionally. In the name of their lives as fishermen, all we get is a couple of action scenes where Raju gets to be the suave saviour. Despite spending so much time with them in the second half, we know nothing of them as individual characters. Together, they are a block of ‘Indian fishermen’ and nothing more.

Even the way the central conflict kicks in feels disingenuous — these fishermen don’t enter international waters merely by accident; the misdirection occurs because Raju goes out of his way to save a stranger (who just happens to be a Pakistani).