'Unlock Raghava' movie review: Breaks the mould but the narrative cracks remain open

Unlock Raghava grabs attention from the get-go, partly because of its involvement with critically acclaimed director D Satyaprakash (Rama Rama Re), who is the writer of the film and has penned the dialogues. The film follows Raghava (Milind), an orphan with a unique ability to open locks without keys.

But his talent goes beyond the literal: it serves as a metaphor for unlocking life's hidden energies, making his journey one of personal discovery rather than mere treasure hunting. The complexity of the narrative arises from its intertwining of ancient secrets, metaphysical philosophy, and a character-driven story about human potential.

Under the direction of Deepak Madhuvanahalli, Satyaprakash’s philosophical ideas are brought to life with a distinctive visual style. However, this style sometimes clashes with the film’s more commercial elements, leading to an uneasy balance between deep, introspective moments and crowd-pleasing tropes. It makes you wonder whether these two distinct tones can coexist without one undermining the other.

The story sets the stage with Raghava, who harbours a childhood crush on Janaki (Rachel David). Circumstances later separate them, as Janaki moves to Bengaluru with her father. Raghava, now living with his cousin Harischandra (Sadhu Kokila) in Kotenadu, experiences a transformative turn when he discovers that he can crack locks without using a physical key. Though he possesses this extraordinary ability, he chooses not to use it selfishly, instead offering it to help others. This selfless approach is symbolised through his institution. This connection to the people around him sets the stage for an exploration of deeper mysteries.