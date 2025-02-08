'Unlock Raghava' movie review: Breaks the mould but the narrative cracks remain open

Unlock Raghava grabs attention from the get-go, partly because of its involvement with critically acclaimed director D Satyaprakash (Rama Rama Re), who is the writer of the film and has penned the dialogues. The film follows Raghava (Milind), an orphan with a unique ability to open locks without keys.
But his talent goes beyond the literal: it serves as a metaphor for unlocking life's hidden energies, making his journey one of personal discovery rather than mere treasure hunting. The complexity of the narrative arises from its intertwining of ancient secrets, metaphysical philosophy, and a character-driven story about human potential.
Under the direction of Deepak Madhuvanahalli, Satyaprakash’s philosophical ideas are brought to life with a distinctive visual style. However, this style sometimes clashes with the film’s more commercial elements, leading to an uneasy balance between deep, introspective moments and crowd-pleasing tropes. It makes you wonder whether these two distinct tones can coexist without one undermining the other.
The story sets the stage with Raghava, who harbours a childhood crush on Janaki (Rachel David). Circumstances later separate them, as Janaki moves to Bengaluru with her father. Raghava, now living with his cousin Harischandra (Sadhu Kokila) in Kotenadu, experiences a transformative turn when he discovers that he can crack locks without using a physical key. Though he possesses this extraordinary ability, he chooses not to use it selfishly, instead offering it to help others. This selfless approach is symbolised through his institution. This connection to the people around him sets the stage for an exploration of deeper mysteries.
Meanwhile, archaeologist Avinash and his daughter Janaki (Rachel David), who is also involved in the same field, discover a long-forgotten treasure linked to Rammanna’s (Ramesh Bhat) land in Kotenadu. Janaki returns to Kotenadu, where she reunites with Raghava, now going by the name ‘Radha.’ Together, they embark on a journey to unlock the treasure, which not only forces them to confront various truths but also allows Raghava to uncover the hidden agenda behind the treasure.
The central metaphor of unlocking, both in terms of treasure and emotional complexity, runs throughout the film. However, at times, the commercial elements overshadow the more philosophical themes. While the “lock and key” metaphor, brought through by writer Satyaprakash, remains central, it’s diluted sometimes by the film’s focus on maintaining mass appeal, leading to a more formulaic narrative.
The performances in Unlock Raghava are a mixed bag. A newcomer in his first film as lead hero, Milind showcases his skills in dance and action; while his acting shows promise, there’s still room for growth and improvement. Rachel David delivers what is asked of her, though Janaki’s emotional journey, despite being pivotal to the story, lacks a deeper connection to the philosophical element. The veteran actors, Sadhu Kokila and Shobraj, bring in ample humour, but overplay their roles, and sometimes feel out of place. Similarly, the contributions of Veena Sundar, Bhoomi Shetty, and Sundar Veena don’t leave a strong impression on the story. Dharamanna Kadur’s character injects a touch of wicked energy, but his impact is fleeting.
Ultimately, Unlock Raghava tries to strike a balance between philosophical depth and commercial entertainment, with a couple of good melodies, certain interesting visualisations, and chase scenes. However, the execution is inconsistent. Despite its flaws, Unlock Raghava manages to be a passable film, offering a fresh take on traditional storytelling. By the end, viewers are left wondering whether the treasure hunt and commercial aspects overshadow the deeper meaning that the filmmakers clearly aimed to convey through it. Nevertheless, the film offers an insightful reminder that the key to life’s greatest mysteries is often hidden in plain sight, waiting to be unlocked.
Unlock Raghava
Director: Deepak Madhuvanahalli
Cast: Milind, Rachel David, Sadhu Kokila, Shobraj, Sundar Veena, Bhoomi Shetty, and Veena Sundar
Rating: 2.5/5