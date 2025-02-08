'Vidaamuyarchi' movie review: A star vehicle that refuses to play by rules

There’s a scene at a petrol bunk where a group of rowdies, led by Arav, really get under Arjun’s (Ajith Kumar) skin. And we—trained, conditioned—know exactly what’s coming, don’t we? The first fight, the first moment of heroism. The stage is set, the antagonists are circling, the tension is ripe. And yet, Magizh Thirumeni has already whispered that this isn’t that kind of film—more than once.

Magizh has also already shown us that even Arjun’s wife Kayal (Trisha) isn’t particularly taken by him, that she is contemplating walking away. And yet, despite all this evidence, we refuse to believe. Because these films have a certain grammar, and surely, a fight must be near.

Magizh must have been smiling in his head when he penned Arjun’s final words in that scene: “They are young; that’s why they want a fight.” Is he talking about the rowdies? Or is he talking about us? “Live a long, healthy, peaceful life,” he advises, and the scene ends.

What a beautiful, damning moment. We are so addicted to tropes that we no longer trust a film to simply tell a story, to nurture its protagonist with patience, and to let him exist as a person rather than a collection of manufactured mass moments. This is why I adored the first half of Vidaamuyarchi so much.

Through it all, Magizh Thirumeni paints Azerbaijan with sweeping, cinematic strokes. We don’t just see the vast, empty land—we feel its loneliness. We don’t just admire the long roads—we sense their danger, their quiet invitation to fate. In lesser films, foreign locations exist merely for postcard aesthetics. But here, they serve the story. How are the bad people getting away? Because there’s no police station for 30 kilometers.