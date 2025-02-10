'Adhipatra' movie review: A slow-burn thriller trapped between mystery and myth

Adhipatra attempts to carve a unique space within the supernatural thriller genre, drawing comparisons to films like Kantara and RangiTaranga. While the film doesn’t reach the heights of its predecessors, it offers a different perspective on rural myths and personal redemption. The slower, quieter moments offer some charm, although the film occasionally drags.
The film is set in Shivapura, an eerie village, with a decaying police station symbolising the neglect of both the building itself and an investigation. This is where we meet Athreya (Roopesh Shetty), a police officer burdened by his past, who takes a transfer from a city to this village, tasked with uncovering truths no one dares to confront. Alongside him on this journey is Constable Ramappa (Prakash Thuminad), who has been serving at the station for five years.
The investigation begins with the strange death of Vishwanath; it is unclear whether it is a case of suicide or murder. The investigation grows more complicated with each clue, leading to Gaggara Betta, a place steeped in supernatural folklore. The Brahma Rakshasa legend ties into the mystery, suggesting that something darker than myth is at play.
Athreya’s quest for his own identity is tied to a past he’s never known. He’s told he’s an orphan and seeks to find his parents while solving the murders. A personal connection to the case is just out of reach, with clues pointing to the deaths and hidden secrets in the village. The discovery of an unidentified poison in Vishwanath’s body deepens the mystery, as does newspaper editor Balarama's (Prashanth Nata) revelation that ties the deaths together.
The film introduces Markhandaya (MK Mata), whose significance becomes clearer as the investigation unfolds. The fate of the girl and the woman found in the forest intertwines with Athreya’s journey and the village’s hidden truths.
As the investigation progresses, the line between myth and reality blurs. Secrets buried for generations surface, revealing a much darker and more complex story behind the deaths and the fate of Athreya’s parents. Directed by Chayan Shetty, Adhipatra mixes myth and mystery, but the supernatural elements feel secondary, failing to carry the narrative’s weight. The film focuses on the investigation, but the folklore only emerges at the end, without fully exploring its connection to the present-day events in the village.
Athreya’s emotional journey and his search for answers about his parents could have anchored the narrative, but the film doesn’t delve deeply enough into his inner turmoil. Roopesh Shetty’s performance is earnest, but his character sometimes feels adrift in the complex plot. Supporting characters like Bruhati (Jahnavi Mahadi), a journalist investigating the murders, are underutilised. Bruhati’s backstory could have added depth, but she remains a peripheral figure in Athreya’s journey. Apart from them, there are a host of actors from the coastal belt, including Raghu Pandeshwar and Deepak Rai Panaje.
The pacing is one of the film’s biggest challenges. At two and a half hours, the deliberate pace risks losing viewer engagement. Slow-burn thrillers can be effective, but here the pacing often feels like an endurance test rather than a deliberate storytelling choice. The revelations are spread out too thinly, and by the time the climax arrives, you feel the film could have revealed its truths earlier for a more compelling impact.
Despite its pacing issues, the setting - the coastal Tulu Nadu backdrop, Kalenja rituals, and haunting legends - is intriguing. However, the supernatural elements feel like an afterthought, barely shaping the plot. The mythological aspects are overshadowed by the personal stories of the characters and the murders that drive the narrative.
Ultimately, Adhipatra presents intriguing ideas but struggles to deliver them with the urgency and depth they deserve. It tells a story of murder, folklore, and self-discovery but never reaches the gripping intensity it aspires to. Despite this, it remains a watchable experience for fans of slow-burn mysteries and Tulu Nadu culture.
Adhipatra
Director: Chayan Shetty
Cast: Roopesh Shetty, Jahnavi Mahadi, Prakash Thuminad, Raghu Pandeshwar, and Deepak Rai Panaje
Rating : 2.5/5