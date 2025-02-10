'Gajarama' movie review: Lacks strength to wrestle with emotions

Before we delve into the story, let's address the raw, gritty pulse of the film: Gajarama. It is an exploration of strength, heartbreak, and the collision between ambition and emotion - though not without its missteps. But what does it signify when a man whose physical power rivals that of a beast still falters in the very human world of love and failure?

Gajarama follows the journey of a young, aspiring wrestler, Gajarama (Rajavardan), who is unaware of his immense strength and the complexities of love. Guided by his mentor, Rudranna (Sharath Lohitashwa), a former wrestler with unfulfilled dreams, trains Gajarama to become a champion. His path is complicated by heartbreak when his childhood love, Anjali (Thapaswini Poonacha), hands him her wedding card. Devastated, he turns to wrestling for redemption and self-discovery.

As he heads to Bengaluru to compete in a national wrestling competition, Gajarama learns that Anjali’s fiancé, Deepak, is caught in a dangerous crime investigation. Deepak’s battle against the ruthless Alex (Kabir Duhan Singh) adds another layer of tension to Gajarama’s already tumultuous journey. As the film progresses, his personal and professional worlds collide, intertwining his ambitions in the ring with his emotional turmoil.