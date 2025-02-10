'Gajarama' movie review: Lacks strength to wrestle with emotions

Before we delve into the story, let's address the raw, gritty pulse of the film: Gajarama. It is an exploration of strength, heartbreak, and the collision between ambition and emotion - though not without its missteps. But what does it signify when a man whose physical power rivals that of a beast still falters in the very human world of love and failure?
Gajarama follows the journey of a young, aspiring wrestler, Gajarama (Rajavardan), who is unaware of his immense strength and the complexities of love. Guided by his mentor, Rudranna (Sharath Lohitashwa), a former wrestler with unfulfilled dreams, trains Gajarama to become a champion. His path is complicated by heartbreak when his childhood love, Anjali (Thapaswini Poonacha), hands him her wedding card. Devastated, he turns to wrestling for redemption and self-discovery.
As he heads to Bengaluru to compete in a national wrestling competition, Gajarama learns that Anjali’s fiancé, Deepak, is caught in a dangerous crime investigation. Deepak’s battle against the ruthless Alex (Kabir Duhan Singh) adds another layer of tension to Gajarama’s already tumultuous journey. As the film progresses, his personal and professional worlds collide, intertwining his ambitions in the ring with his emotional turmoil.
The question remains: Can Gajarama reconcile his heartbreak and dreams of glory, or will his past define him forever? The film takes us deep into Gajarama’s emotional and physical battles, exploring whether he can rise above his pain and achieve his dreams. Ultimately, it asks whether he can balance his personal struggles with his quest for success or whether his future will crumble under the weight of his past.
Sunil Kumar VA, the director of Gajarama, begins with the promise of a wrestling competition intertwined with a love story. However, as the film progresses, the focus shifts more toward emotional struggles and personal battles, leaving the initial premise of the sport behind. The second half becomes a maze of heartbreak, abrupt emotional transitions, and personal conflicts, culminating in an ending that feels rushed and incomplete.
The screenplay looks apt for the genre but not as engaging as we would have wanted to. While cinematographer KS Chandrashekhar captures the raw essence of the film, Mano Murthy adds a mass appeal to the songs, though the background score fails to match the tone and intensity of the narrative. The director’s choice of experienced technicians and artists is evident, but the script lacks refinement. A tighter screenplay could have made Gajarama more impactful.
Raghini Dwivedi steals the spotlight with her energetic dance moves in “Saarai Shanthamma.”
Rajavardan, in his fifth film, fits the role of a commercial film hero with his impressive physique and look. He portrays two distinct shades - one as a naive village youth and another as a determined wrestler - but his performance needed more polish and depth to fully capture his character’s journey. Thapswini, playing a dual role, is often overshadowed by the film’s shifting focus.
Sharath Lohitashwa does his part as Rudranna, the wrestling mentor, though at times he feels disconnected from the story. Kabir Duhan Singh appears as the antagonist, while Tukhali Santhosh provides minimal comic relief. Deepak's special role as a police officer adds little to the overall narrative. The film’s imbalance between its various elements leaves it feeling uneven and underwhelming.
In the end, Gajarama explores wrestling and personal battles, both in the ring and within the heart. While the emotional depth and themes of ambition, love, and failure hold promise, the film's uneven pacing and lack of refinement prevent it from fully realising its potential. It’s a journey of grit and heart, but one that feels incomplete in its execution. With wrestling and personal struggles central to the story, both elements leave us wanting more.
Gajarama
Director: Sunil Kumar VA
Cast: Rajavardan, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ragini Dwivedi, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Deepak
Rating : 2.5/5