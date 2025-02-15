'Bhuvanam Gaganam' movie review: A journey of contrasting souls, unexpected bonds

Bhuvanam Gaganam is a film that takes you on a road trip, but not just any kind of road trip. It is a journey set against a scenic backdrop that explores two contrasting personalities and evolving friendships while offering moments of introspection. The journey, rather than the destination, Kanyakumari, forms the heart of the film. The story opens with the dynamic between two strangers, Abhi (Pramod) and Ram (Pruthvi Ambaar), who meet while travelling, each with different motives for the trip.
Abhi is sharp-tempered and rigid, always on edge, while Ram, with his childlike wonder and curiosity, is the complete opposite. Initially, Abhi finds Ram’s constant questions annoying, but as the journey unfolds, their relationship evolves. The comedic tension between the two offers some levity in an emotionally charged narrative. What starts as irritation for Abhi gradually transforms into much-needed understanding. Their dynamic focuses on how two individuals, shaped by their unique experiences, can find common ground.
The film draws attention not with the destination but rather with the transformation that occurs during the journey. Moments—like a shared laugh, a heartfelt question, or unexpected vulnerability—become key turning points. Along the way, flashbacks to Abhishek/Abhi’s past provide depth. As a college student, Abhi falls for Nandini (Rachel David), a fresher whose father, Mohan (Sharath Lohitaswha), disapproves of the relationship. The tension between Mohan and Sudhakar (Achyuth Kumar), Abhi's father, becomes a central emotional conflict. The strained bond between the two men reflects the external forces—societal and familial—pressuring Abhi and Nandini’s love. The story captures the emotional cost of love hindered by parental control, leading to regret and sorrow.
Ram’s journey, in contrast, is about finding acceptance. Mentally challenged, Ram yearns for love and the comfort of his mother, who distances herself due to his condition. His relationship with his father, a police officer, showcases a different type of familial love. Ram's emotional journey is further developed through his bond with Bhoomi (Ponnu Ashwathi), a childhood companion who supports him. While Abhi’s path deals with love and loss, Ram’s is an internal struggle for belonging.
The dual nature of the film—Abhi’s external journey to Kanyakumari and Ram’s internal quest for self-acceptance—adds complexity to the narrative. Though their missions are different, their shared path becomes a metaphor for self-discovery and how relationships shape us.
Despite its ambitious concept, Bhuvanam Gaganam struggles to fully deliver on its potential. Director Gireesh Mulimani attempts to merge the contrasting narratives of Abhi and Nandini’s love story and Ram’s emotional journey, but the resolution feels anticlimactic. The film doesn’t provide the emotional punch that its themes suggest, leaving viewers with a sense of coldness at its conclusion. A more striking end could have better tied the story together.
The portrayal of Ram’s condition, though empathetic, is inconsistent. While the film shows his condition with sensitivity, moments like his surprising proficiency in dance and fight scenes are ambiguous and undermine the impact of his transformation. The film could have handled these aspects more effectively, to not leave viewers unclear about the motivations behind Ram’s abilities.
As Abhi, Pramod delivers a nuanced portrayal of a college student balancing early responsibilities. He provides the emotional core of the film. Pruthvi Ambaar, playing Ram, also shines in a challenging role, bringing depth to his character. Supporting performances by Rachel David, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharath Lohitaswha add weight to the narrative, particularly in portraying the complexity of familial relationships.
The film features beautiful cinematography, with scenic landscapes that complement its emotional tone. The music, with its well-composed medleys, adds to the film’s atmosphere.
While Bhuvanam Gaganam includes familiar tropes, it offers a fresh perspective on human connection and growth. The film allows its characters to breathe, with their stories unfolding gradually. By the end, though there is no neatly tied-up resolution, the film leaves you with a sense of contentment that speaks to the true impact of the journey itself. It asks whether the destination really matters or if it’s the relationships and growth along the way that define us.
Bhuvanam Gaganam
Director: Gireesh Mulimani
Cast: Pramod, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Achyuth Kumar and Sharath Lohitashwa
Rating: 3/5