'Bhuvanam Gaganam' movie review: A journey of contrasting souls, unexpected bonds

Bhuvanam Gaganam is a film that takes you on a road trip, but not just any kind of road trip. It is a journey set against a scenic backdrop that explores two contrasting personalities and evolving friendships while offering moments of introspection. The journey, rather than the destination, Kanyakumari, forms the heart of the film. The story opens with the dynamic between two strangers, Abhi (Pramod) and Ram (Pruthvi Ambaar), who meet while travelling, each with different motives for the trip.

Abhi is sharp-tempered and rigid, always on edge, while Ram, with his childlike wonder and curiosity, is the complete opposite. Initially, Abhi finds Ram’s constant questions annoying, but as the journey unfolds, their relationship evolves. The comedic tension between the two offers some levity in an emotionally charged narrative. What starts as irritation for Abhi gradually transforms into much-needed understanding. Their dynamic focuses on how two individuals, shaped by their unique experiences, can find common ground.

The film draws attention not with the destination but rather with the transformation that occurs during the journey. Moments—like a shared laugh, a heartfelt question, or unexpected vulnerability—become key turning points. Along the way, flashbacks to Abhishek/Abhi’s past provide depth. As a college student, Abhi falls for Nandini (Rachel David), a fresher whose father, Mohan (Sharath Lohitaswha), disapproves of the relationship. The tension between Mohan and Sudhakar (Achyuth Kumar), Abhi's father, becomes a central emotional conflict. The strained bond between the two men reflects the external forces—societal and familial—pressuring Abhi and Nandini’s love. The story captures the emotional cost of love hindered by parental control, leading to regret and sorrow.

Ram’s journey, in contrast, is about finding acceptance. Mentally challenged, Ram yearns for love and the comfort of his mother, who distances herself due to his condition. His relationship with his father, a police officer, showcases a different type of familial love. Ram's emotional journey is further developed through his bond with Bhoomi (Ponnu Ashwathi), a childhood companion who supports him. While Abhi’s path deals with love and loss, Ram’s is an internal struggle for belonging.