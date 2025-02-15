'Brahma Anandam' movie review: Charming recipe, underwhelming dish

Emotional comedies aren’t just films; if well made, they’re warm embraces, crafted to find a place in our hearts and stay there. They thrive on universal charm, offering lightness to counter life’s heaviness.

Brahma Anandam seemed destined to be that sugary delight: a film to cosy up with, to quote endlessly from, to turn into the next source of viral meme gold. And for a while, it almost is. Raja Goutham and Vennela Kishore’s mischievous energy pulls us in, the use of real locations feels refreshingly authentic, and Brahmanandam himself is a delight, his every gesture filling the screen with an irreplaceable charm.

But what happens when a film promises comfort and delivers indifference? When the laughter fades too soon and the warmth never fully arrives? That letdown stings more than a misfired action spectacle because this was meant to be ours. So, where did it go wrong? Let’s find out.

Overwhelmed by debt and armed with a sarcastic tongue, Brahmanandam (Raja Goutham) is a broke theatre artist desperate to make his name in the world of art. His cheekiness, opportunism and narcissism often land him in trouble. He lives with his friend Giri (Vennela Kishore), who is a doctor. Brahma lands an opportunity to showcase his play at a prestigious event but doesn’t have the money to do so.

His journey takes a turn when he meets his estranged grandfather, Anand Rao Murthy (Brahmanandam), in a senior living facility. Anand Rao proposes that he will sell his land and fund Brahma’s play, but only if he fulfils a certaincondition. As Brahma navigates his way through this challenge, he gets shocked to learn that his grandfather has other plans.

The film hits all the right notes with Raja Goutham’s character. He displays such enjoyable cunningness that you have a great time. And instead of lifeless sets, the makers seem to have used many real locations of Hyderabad.

You completely understand this modern youngster who is yearning to be something, but life itself has gradually made him shrewd. His general coldness towards his girlfriend (Priya Vadlamani) is also treated with equal parts playfulness and judgement.