'Captain America: Brave New World' movie review: Marvel in a minor key

The biggest pleasures of Captain America: Brave New World lie in its witty and emotional touches, some of which serve as clever callbacks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The scale here is considerably low in comparison to the grand spectacle that MCU films often dish out. However, the film frequently mines humour from its material to offer consistently engaging, albeit mild, entertainment. The film also stays self-aware long enough to ensure that it does not fall prey to franchise fatigue.

The central plot of Captain America: Brave New World does not move the needle and is serviceable at best. It involves a former scientist-turned-prisoner at a military facility coming back to settle an old score. Meanwhile, President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) urges Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) to bring back the Avengers as he tries to divide a powerful metal called Adamantium and forge a global treaty.

However, Japan refuses to cooperate with Ross, with its prime minister (Takehiro Hira) being adamant that his American counterpart played a part in having the metal stolen from his country. This leads to a situation of potential warfare between the nations, necessitating Wilson’s involvement to save Uncle Sam.

While the logline might hint at a high-stakes affair with plenty of spectacular action and political intricacy, the same does not translate onto the screen. The big climatic fight in Brave New World is deft and enjoyable enough, but it only amounts to a bit more than a mere military exercise for Wilson/Captain America.

There is very little to differentiate between it and some of the earlier set pieces. Do not expect pyrotechnics. Further, the main antagonist (Tim Blake Nelson) is such a generic character without any traits in his personality to make him memorable. His main weapon involves mind control, which feels more like an excuse to keep him away from the central action—a move that does not work for the film.

What works best in it is the portrayal of Wilson’s relationship dynamic with Ross. Writer-director Julius Onah and his co-writers respect the legacy of Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America in multiple ways while expanding on it with a new actor in the role.