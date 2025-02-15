'Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai' movie review: Moving tale of boundless love

For years, Tamil filmmakers have relied on the bike ride as a visual representation of two people falling in love—so much so that it has become a cliche. Yet, perhaps the cleverest choice of director Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan in his latest drama Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai (KEPU) is to use the trope to show his lead queer couple fall in love.

Paired with Uthara Unnikrishnan’s evocative rendition of ‘Theeyai,’ the scene beautifully reinforces the film’s core idea—that love, in all its forms, is indeed for everyone. Set almost entirely within the confines of a single house and unfolding through seven characters, the film delves into sexual identity without slipping into didacticism.

In Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai, Sam (Lijomol) confides in her mother, Lakshmi (Rohini), about being in love. Unlike most Indian parents, Lakshmi is more than ready to welcome her daughter’s ‘man’ with open arms—until she learns that Sam’s partner is a woman. What follows is a series of layered conversations on queerness, sexual identity, and individuality, making space for a deeper, more nuanced discourse.

Jayaprakash could have taken the straightforward route with KEPU, but instead, he chooses to shape his characters with irony. Lakshmi, a motivational speaker with a presence on YouTube, is not able to apply the messages of love she preaches to the public to her own daughter.

In one scene, her ex-husband Devaraj (Vineeth) says with a sneer, “Penniyam nu pesi pesi un ponna epdi valathirka paaru,” blaming her progressive upbringing for their daughter’s choices. Yet, despite having little involvement in Sam’s life, Devaraj still asserts that he will not “allow” her to be in a relationship with another woman.

Meanwhile, Mary, the housemaid played by Deepa, is one of the first to truly understand Sam’s love. These ironies, woven throughout Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai, add layers of complexity to the characters, making their actions—and the film’s messaging—feel all the more compelling.

Director Jayaprakash takes his time setting the conflict in motion, building a world that is tense yet laced with humour—often making us uncomfortable, but also offering well-placed comedic relief. Kalesh, who plays Sam’s best friend, Ravindra, embodies the role of an ally to perfection. Stuck between Sam’s inability to tell the truth and Lakshmi’s assumption that he is her boyfriend, Ravindra communicates volumes through minimal dialogue and impeccable facial expressions. So, when the film reaches its crescendo with the big revelation, the payoff feels truly earned.