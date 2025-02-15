'Laila' movie review: An outdated, out-of-ideas comedy

At one point in Ram Narayan’s Laila, Sonu (Vishwak Sen) mumbles ‘E is equal to MC square’ while figuring out the make-up technique for a woman. In another sequence, Sonu carries his muse on his shoulders and runs around a park to prove his stamina — a visual executed with laughably bad VFX. In a self-admittedly silly film, these moments could have fit right in.

And Laila has a good start with a rather goofy premise—A young man takes up a woman’s disguise to protect himself and his mother’s last relic. The sad part is, the film is also too desperate for our laughs and fails miserably in its attempts to hold our attention.

I wish the makers had the gall to go all out in their search for madcap humour. There are sprinkles of potential—Abhimanyu Singh is very good as Rustum, and there’s great comedic potential in watching a powerful man, much-feared by everyone around him, go hopelessly desperate and weak-kneed when it comes to matters of love.

If some of those moments evoke a chuckle, it’s only because how committed Abhimanyu is to the part, irrespective of how lifeless everything else is.

Because it is a ‘youthful’ entertainer, writer Vasudeva Murthy makes space for the cursory love track early in the first half (topped up with blatant objectification of film’s female lad Akanksha Sharma), only to dispose the character when stakes are raised.

The messaging couldn’t be any clearer—This is a Vishwak Sen film, targeted at adolescent men, brimming with macho energy, that has no scope for a female protagonist to be possibly integral to the plot. Which is a shame because some of the early scenes hold a lot of promise.

Sonu is established as a popular make-up artist not merely for his skills as a beautician, but also for how he treats women — he talks tenderly, he peps them up, he respects them for who they are, and more importantly, he believes everyone is beautiful in their own way.