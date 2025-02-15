'Painkili' movie review: Sajin Gopu’s stellar act anchors this inconsistent film

Sajin Gopu’s reputation as a fine performer has been growing exponentially with each film, especially since Aavesham. After his hilarious turn in it as the hugely popular Ambaan, the actor showcased his versatility with the domineering Mariyano in Ponman. He follows it up with another contrasting character in Painkili. Suku, as the introductory background music suggests, is a ‘lolan’.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Sreejith Babu, in his directorial debut, shows sparks of his creative potential with how he inventively introduces his protagonist. We see a timeline of Suku’s social media activities, mostly cheesy quotes on romance and unintentionally funny photoshoots promoting religious brotherhood. Without wasting too much time, this short segment paints a clear picture of Suku and his naivety.

On the other hand is Sheeba Baby, played by Anaswara Rajan. We see this young girl often trying to run away from home, only for her father to drag her back every time.

Sheeba craves freedom and to escape from the clutches of her traditional household, she decides to find a lover and elope. Painkili is essentially a combined character study of these two characters, told predominantly through humour.

Painkili’s initial half rides high on a string of comic moments mostly centred on Suku’s family and his friends. Abu Salim plays the father, Sujith Kumar, whose exchanges with Suku are hilarious. Also notable are the performances by Roshan Shanavas, Jisma Vimal, and the actor playing Suku’s mother.

It is these actors, besides the setting and unconventional music that aid in the film’s freshness. Justin Varghese’s unconventional tunes and vocal choices match the film’s vibrant mood and energy. The music is also seamlessly infused to amp up the humour.

Painkili is scripted by Jithu Madhavan, the director of Romancham and Aavesham. If you notice, Arjun Ashokan’s Sibi in Romancham and Fahadh Faasil’s Rangan in Aavesham were characters dealing with traumas, but Jithu wasn’t keen on exploring them in detail. However, in Painkili, where mental health is an integral part of the narrative, he seems too confused about how to handle it.

At a crucial point in the film, Suku feigns mental illness (much like Jayaram’s character in Kavadiyattam) to escape from the system, leading to discrimination from his friends and family. It’s a Thaniyavarthanam-like situation, but Painkili’s makers swiftly overlook it and instead focus on somehow bringing Suku and Sheeba’s narrative together. As a result, the film lacks a strong emotional core.