Yogi’s maturity evolves as Sidlingu in Vijaya Prasad’s satirical sequel

Before watching Sidlingu 2, it is important to familiarise with Sidlingu, a 2012 film that follows the life of a youth from a village near Maddur whose world revolves around a deep desire for cars. For Sidlingu (Yogesh/Yogi), the car represents more than materialism; it symbolises freedom, escape, and self-worth. His pursuit of ownership shapes his relationships, guiding him through love and loss. A fleeting romance with Aandalamma (Suman Ranganath) highlights youthful longing, while his move to Srirangapatna introduces Mangala (Ramya), a government school teacher, who stabilises his life. Mangala nurtures Sidlingu’s dream of owning a vintage car, but her sudden death forces him to confront life’s fragility. Her loss shatters his obsession with material desires, prompting him to question what truly matters.
Sidlingu 2 continues his journey of self-discovery. Sidlingu (Yogi) grapples with the aftermath of Mangala’s death and the deeper ramifications of his past. The film presents an emotional atmosphere shaped by the people, places, and events that defined his journey. His connection with Seethamma (Padmaja Rao), a graveyard digger, becomes one of healing. Sidlingu’s respectful act of offering Seethamma’s favourite dish and ensuring her proper cremation symbolises his growing understanding of what truly matters in life, marking a moment of personal redemption.
Sidlingu’s transformation is about not just his changing view of material wealth but his commitment to others. His decision to care for Seethamma’s orphaned daughter, despite not having a home, reflects selflessness. He tells the girl, “We are on the footpath, but we are not on the road,” emphasising that home is defined not by possessions but by the connections we forge and the love we share.
Sidlingu’s journey intertwines with spirituality through an idol of Ayyappa he discovers while digging in the graveyard. This idol becomes a symbol of hope and divine intervention, guiding him through emotional ups and downs. His accidental connection with spirituality, symbolised by an Ayyappa chain, illustrates a deeper belief and connection to what he had lost in his life. His friend Arumugam (Anthony Kamal) reappears, offering Sidlingu a house, showing how life comes full circle.
As Sidlingu’s longing for the vintage car resurfaces, it becomes a metaphor for his internal conflict between materialism and personal fulfilment. The car’s reappearance and the subsequent legal battle mark the culmination of his inner turmoil. The legal proceedings reflect the complex relationship between destiny, material possessions, and moral choices. The pursuit of the car is not just about possession but the journey Sidlingu undertakes with the support of people like Seethamma’s husband (Manjunath Hegde), a drunkard who reforms and unexpectedly becomes his lawyer. The case highlights how materialism shapes life, but moral decisions hold the most weight.
Sidlingu 2 raises an essential question: Can true satisfaction be found in material desires, or does peace lie in love and understanding? The film explores Sidlingu’s search for peace through relationships, not just objects. The arrival of Niveditha (Sonu Gowda), a school teacher, introduces new emotional complexity. Her strained relationship with her father, Mukundraya - Tiger Prabhakar (B Suresha), contrasts with Sidlingu’s own evolving understanding of love. Through their growing closeness, Sidlingu confronts his past, finding echoes of his love for Mangala in Niveditha. Through these new relationships, Sidlingu begins to find the love he seeks.
The return of the vintage car in Sidlingu 2 adds a renewed sense of purpose. What was once a distant dream now symbolises Sidlingu’s emotional growth. The pursuit of the car becomes about more than just acquiring an object—it’s about understanding the deeper truths of his journey. Along the way, familiar faces like Seethamma, Vishalu, (Seetha Kote) and Nivedita enrich the narrative, while the car’s return adds anticipation and excitement.
As Sidlingu enters the final legal battle with Mukundrayappa, under whose custody the car is, the film touches on the intersection of law and morality, showing how patience and goodness eventually lead to fulfilment. The film celebrates the idea that good things come to those who wait and to those who act with kindness.
Director Vijaya Prasad, known for his satirical flair, takes a more straightforward and meaningful approach in Sidlingu 2, departing from the over-the-top double entendres of his previous films like Totapuri and Petromax. This shift enriches the film’s narrative, focusing on philosophical themes of growth and redemption. The sequel explores belief in the soul, materialism, and the relationships that define our lives. The film reminds us that while achieving desires is important, it is our connections with others and the goodness we show that ultimately shape our destinies.
The performances in Sidlingu 2 are impressive. Yogi, who played the playful youngster in the first film, brings maturity to his role, offering deeper insights into life and personal growth. Sonu Gowda, as Niveditha, adds complexity to her character and justifies the role, while Padmaja Rao’s portrayal of Seethamma adds emotional depth. Even Suman Ranganath, in her brief appearance, adds value. Supporting actors like B Suresha and Mahantesh Hiremath contribute to the film’s emotional depth, and Vijaya Prasad’s surprise appearance adds an interesting twist.
The soundtrack, composed by Anoop Seelin, continues the melodic beauty of the first film, subtly enhancing the emotional undertones and complementing the story’s core message. It highlights the simplicity of life’s pleasures and the emotional richness of Sidlingu’s journey.
Despite some loose ends in the climax’s court scene and a few forced political and celebrity references, Sidlingu 2 offers an emotional rollercoaster, meditating on the nature of desires, materialism, and the deeper meaning of life. The film ultimately asks whether true peace can be found in possessions or if fulfilment lies in understanding, love, and connection.
Sidlingu 2
Direction : Vijaya Prasad
Cast: Yogesh, Sonu Gowda, Padmaja Rao, Seeta Kote, B Suresha, Suman Ranganath, Vijaya Prasad and Anthony Kamal
Rating: 3/5