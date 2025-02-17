'Raju James Bond' Movie Review: A quirky local twist on the Bond legacy

Imagine a man with dreams far beyond his current station, an unemployed young man with no clear path ahead. His ambition? To pass his exams and secure a job at a bank, thereby solidifying his future. But Raju James Bond isn’t just any ordinary journey—it borrows a bit of flair from the world of the infamous spy while creating its own brand of chaotic, local drama.

Set against the backdrop of a small town, the film introduces Raju (Gurunandan), a man facing an extraordinary dilemma. His inheritance from his late parents—the family home—is about to be seized by the bank due to an unpaid loan. With his love life and the roof over his head both at risk, Raju is pushed to the edge. Instead of following the typical lawful solutions, he chooses a much more unconventional route—he decides to rob the very bank that holds the deed to his house.

Raju James Bond may share its title with the suave, gadget-laden spy of international fame, but there’s little resemblance to the typical Bond movie. There are no explosive showdowns or exotic locales here, just a quirky, local heist drama steeped in humour and absurdity. Raju might not be in a tuxedo or driving an Aston Martin, but he’s about to make some questionable choices to solve his problems. In that sense, he’s a "local James Bond"—not saving the world, but desperately trying to save himself, his home, and his future in his own, very flawed way.

Directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, the film focuses on Raju’s struggles to make something of himself, with his best friend Krishna (Achyuth Kumar), an electrician, and his sidekick Paramesh (Chikkanna), a quirky local TV journalist running a small-time channel called TRP TV. Together, they concoct the wild plan to rob the bank, a desperate attempt to reclaim Raju’s life and home.