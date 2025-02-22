'Dragon' Movie Review: Clever writing bolsters this riotous entertainer

Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon sits on the fence in terms of its themes, and it lets the characters who are involved in their own battles fight it out in a system that benefits the smartest. When D Ragavan, an outstanding student in school, stands outside the traditional moral values in college, and is branded as a ‘bad boy’, it is too hard to like him.

The director is not interested in making him likeable either, but he crafts an immensely enjoyable and relatable coming-of-age story of an extremely flawed individual who suffers with the repercussions of his shortcuts as he attempts to turn the tides to chart a triumphant story.

In many ways, Dragon is a reformed version of Uthaman Pradeep from Pradeep Ranganathan’s own Love Today. He makes mistakes, understands them and chooses to make amends. He shows maturity as he grows professionally, takes the path of righteousness and exhibits honesty that he hasn’t shown all these years.

If SJ Suryah’s Bhoominathan in Sivakarthikeyan’s Don made students shiver with fear, Mysskin’s Mayilvahanan seems like Bhoominathan’s evil, long-lost twin brother. Mayilvahanan carries the film on his heart. It would have been an easy choice to write Mayilvahanan as a villain whose name would terrorise students, but Ashwath chooses not to.

Dragon subverts many of these tropes to present an extremely convincing story that youth can relate to. For instance, the introduction of a second female character in the second half would ideally, in many films, yield a love triangle. Dragon barely teases you with such a prospect.

This doesn’t mean Ashwath never indulges in cinematic highs. A scene that should be registered in the books of ‘mass’ moments in cinema, Dragon’s so-called ardent junior follower, named ‘Kutty’ Dragon (Harshath Khan), is asked to narrate an algorithm for him to study while he bashes up some goons.

Another classic trick is to make a cigarette stub create an inciting incident that would go on to change the entire course of his life. An interesting cameo with a Midas touch reminds you of Oh My Kadavule and makes you question the magic of its timing. But these don’t overshadow the film or make it larger than life than necessary, making you suspend disbelief about his motives.