'Get-Set Baby' Movie Review: A laboured delivery that remains superficial

Once upon a time, there was a king and queen who couldn’t conceive. Then, with a sage’s magical intervention, they had 101 children. Thus begins Get-Set Baby, narrated in grandiose tones by Mohanlal, setting up a premise about fertility and miracles. But as the film unfolds, one wonders: did the scriptwriters rely on similar divine intervention to patch together the rest of the story?

Vinay Govind’s latest offering follows Arjun Balakrishnan (Unni Mukundan), a brilliant, ambitious gynaecologist who has made a name for himself in the world of fertility treatments. Growing up surrounded by women and having a past around his mother that shaped his career, Arjun’s journey from an overlooked doctor to a celebrated IVF specialist is explored in much detail - perhaps a little too much.

By the time we reach the film’s actual central conflict, we’ve already seen Arjun go through several phases of professional highs and personal lows, making the story feel stretched and scattered. While Get-Set Baby starts breezily, it soon falls into the trap of laborious and meandering storytelling.

The film wants to be many things: a coming-of-age drama, a romance, an exploration of medical ethics and a commentary on societal pressures around conception. But much like an inefficient doctor juggling too many patients at once, the writers struggle to give any of these themes the attention they deserve.