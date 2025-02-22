'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' Movie Review: Colourful, charming, yet undercooked

Centuries of storytelling and the human race have always been enamoured by love. So, when Dhanush chose to call his third directorial a ‘usual love story’, it also reads as a playful reminder of the power of romance to reach beyond the bounds of familiarity and still tug at our hearts. However, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam battles more than just familiarity, there are multiple issues that threaten to pull you away.

The unidimensional performances, stale humour, plot conveniences, over-reliance on Gen Z lingo. And yet, towards the end, when the story crescendos to a point where the lovers yearn for each other and we are not sure if they will ever get together, genetic memory kicks in and you cannot help but root for love itself to win.

A young chef named Prabhu and his extremely wealthy girlfriend Nila turn into sour exes and the boy decides to attend his exes’ wedding in search of closure.

This coming-of-age romance has plenty of romantic moments that work in isolation but not in a way that shows how the characters evolve, change or learn anything new about themselves or their approach to love. While this is not a hard rule to follow in a romantic story, it could have definitely helped bridge our emotional distance from the characters.

Much of the film’s energy and vigour comes from a list of colourful supporting characters who thankfully do not exist merely to hype up the leads. The characters of Prabhu and Nila are designed in a way that their personalities charmingly dovetail with each other: Prabhu is a passionate chef while Nila is a passionate foodie.

While the characters are strongly built, the string that connects them together - the dialogues - feels strangely thin. Every character talks in a unidimensional rhythm and poise, exhibiting a similar pattern of thinking. For example, when Nila’s father (played by a severely underutilised Sarathkumar) goes on a tirade elaborating why he disapproves of their union, Prabhu stops him, puts on his sunglasses and calmly replies “I don’t care”.