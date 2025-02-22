'Ramam Raghavam' Movie Review: An admirable attempt marred by lofty ambitions

Raghava (Dhanraj Koranani) in Ramam Raghavam is a hard man to empathise with. When we meet him, he is already down in the dumps. There’s barely anything he does later that makes us root for him. At the interval point, Raghava makes a decision that takes us by shock, despite a bar that’s already too low. Such a choice might further distance us from him emotionally, but it creates space for a narrative where the protagonist is not necessarily the one we want to win.

It’s a fairly conventional template in the first half — a righteous father figure (Samuthirakani) is cursed with an irredeemable heir. Raghava is someone who keeps being drawn to mistakes and blunders. However, even while touching upon familiar plot points, the film moves at a rather quick pace. The first half suffers from a few snags — convenient character choices, loud BGM — but the story keeps moving.

Even the staple romance track is handled with a surprising brevity; after a few moments where we see Raghava and Varsha (Mokksha), the spunky neighbourhood girl, interact with a lot of warmth, Varsha clearly tells him how she doesn’t like him enough for a life partner. This subplot is given no further arc, as Raghava returns to tackling his mediocre life.

Ramam Raghavam also operates within a small universe, focusing entirely on these three characters living under the same roof — Raghava and his parents — and there are moments when the limited scale of the narrative shows its emotional potential.

Fortunately, Dhanraj, making his directorial debut, handles the material well and executes the drama with a self-assuredness. However, the problem lies is in the material itself.

It’s in the second half where the film gains an edge, only to gradually lose it again. There are plenty of minor twists here, as the protagonist decides to stick to his despicable plan to get back at his father despite several barriers.