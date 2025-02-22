'Thadavu' Movie Review: Arresting portrait of a lady on fire

Fazil Razak’s award-winning film Thadavu narrates an affecting tale of a middle-aged woman, who is chased by misery and misfortune. A humble Anganawadi teacher, Geetha (Beena R Chandran) is toughened by several harsh experiences in her life.

In this 90-minute film, we see her being suffocated by a string of crises, yet she hardly breaks. We first see her trying to pledge an ornament to meet the legal expense of securing her child’s custody. Though she fails in it because of her mental illness history, Geetha isn’t shattered. She digests it by sipping a cup of steaming hot black tea, all alone at home.

Fazil unravels Geetha for us gradually. We learn that she is a twice-divorced mother of two girls. Though the exact reason for the separation from her family is never spelt out, we learn that Geetha had postpartum depression, which ‘allegedly’ led to an attempt to kill her first child.

Her second husband is shown to be abusive, which probably led to her walking away. Since there are only suggestions and no explanations, it helps us connect the dots and participate in the storytelling. Like a typical arthouse film, the film moves at a snail’s pace, capturing life as it is without any embellishments.

Geetha’s character is deftly sketched and portrayed without ever pleading for our sympathy. There’s also no melodrama-inducing music to enhance the grief. We are organically drawn to her life and struggles, which are aplenty. Whenever her heart gets too heavy, we see her taking a swim in the river. It’s perhaps the only time she feels light and relieved.