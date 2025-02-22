'Vishnu Priya' Movie Review: A 90s love story that unfolds slowly but strikes deep
The opening lines voiced by Yogaraj Bhat in Vishnu Priya evoke nostalgia and set the stage for a film that explores love in its purest, most innocent form. It goes like this: ‘Kanasu kaanuva preethiya manasugalige preethiya namana, Preethi madodu tapenila, Preethi madhura thyaga amara, Noorondu Nenapu Eddelyaladinda...’ The narration effortlessly transports us to a time when love was simple, sincere, real, tender, and filled with unspoken moments. His words draw comparisons to the world of classrooms, canteens, bus rides, and parks - places where hearts would race, but not in the transient way we experience love today.
The film follows Vishnu (Shreyas Manju), Balu/Balaji (Nihal Gowda), and Priya (Priya Prakash Varrier) - three friends whose lives intertwine in a whirlwind of love, confusion, and heartbreak. At the centre of their story is the delicate balance between love and friendship. Balu, deeply fond of Priya, misreads her innocent smiles, thinking she is falling for him. However, Priya’s heart belongs to Vishnu. This misunderstanding creates subtle tension between the two friends, turning what could have been a joyful connection into a journey filled with emotional complexity. It’s a situation grounded in the pages of anyone’s youthful memories.
As the story unfolds, Vishnu and Priya’s love blossoms quietly, wrapped in the beauty of the simplest moments. Stolen glances, shared notes, photographs hidden in books, and hesitant touches speak volumes, painting a picture of love that is tender and full of hope. Yet, just as love takes root, Balu’s quiet bitterness becomes a thorn in their romance. His unacknowledged, unspoken feelings for Priya fester, creating a rift not only between the characters but also within their bond.
This emotional turmoil is further complicated by Vishnu’s backstory—a tale of his struggles as a child when his mother went against his wishes, weighing heavily on him. His refusal to conform to expectations adds another layer of depth to his character and the overall story. Meanwhile, the love between Vishnu and Priya faces opposition from Priya’s parents. Their disapproval, coupled with misunderstandings and miscommunications, creates an emotional rift that neither love nor time seems able to mend.
The film's soundtrack also adds to the cinematic experience. Gopi Sundar’s score elevates the emotional intensity, transforming each moment - whether tense or tender- into something significant. The music swells at just the right moments, pulling us deeper into the unfolding drama. The cinematography by Vinod Bharathi is stunning. The quaint hill station, lush greenery, and the quiet charm of the college perfectly capture the spirit of the 1990s, evoking nostalgia for a simpler, more peaceful time.
The story takes a dramatic turn when Vishnu, unable to bear the distance from Priya, embarks on a journey across cities in search of her. Eventually, he arrives in Bengaluru. What follows is a series of missteps, family interference, and unspoken love, as Vishnu desperately tries to find his way back to the girl who holds his heart.
Will they overcome the obstacles, or will misunderstandings and circumstances keep them apart? While one might expect a typical dramatic conclusion, the film doesn’t promise the usual.
VK Prakash, a veteran director with a National Award-winning legacy, presents a deeply moving portrayal of youthful love, stepping away from typical sweet love stories, diving into the emotional complexities and unspoken pain of unreciprocated feelings and misunderstandings. The narrative unfolds slowly, allowing the romance between Vishnu and Priya to develop naturally, revealing the tension between friends and the hesitance that defines their moments together.
Based on a real-life incident and written by Sindhushree, the story offers emotional depth, making the characters’ struggles with love and family feel real and relatable. Even as the film reaches its conclusion, Prakash remains true to how love was experienced in those days - requiring patience to appreciate blooming affection and the pain intertwined with it. His seasoned expertise shines through in capturing the complexities of these layered relationships.
Despite occasional missteps, the film maintains a youthful quality that evokes the feeling of first love—hesitant, excited, and tender. There is purity in how it portrays small, heartfelt moments of connection, making it impossible to ignore the sincerity with which the narrative unfolds. Although slow and reflective, the film captures the essence of youthful love - the awkwardness, intensity, and simplicity of emotions that define this stage of life.
Both Shreyas Manju and Priya Prakash Varrier bring unique depth to their characters. Even though they were not part of the 1990s, they understand the complex dynamics of a relationship from that time. Shreyas, still growing in his craft, showcases a raw understanding of his character, especially in emotionally deep moments. Priya, despite the language barrier, delivers her performance with authenticity, bringing quiet strength to her role. The intimate moments between the two, captured in close shots, show their hearts in sync, making the audience feel their connection, even in silence.
The supporting cast, including Achyuth Kumar and Suchendra Prasad, delivers performances that perfectly complement their roles, further enhancing the film’s emotional authenticity. Even Balu’s character adds a sense of grounded reality to the narrative. While the film may not offer loud moments of laughter, it provides a different kind of joy - one that comes from understanding the simplicity and complexity of love.
The beauty of this film lies not in grand gestures or dramatic twists, but in its quiet exploration of love - both simple and complicated, deep and vulnerable. The director not leaving the opportunity to use Priya's famous wink and Shreyas’ smile, which could win anyone’s heart, speaks to the quiet power of connection.
In the end, Vishnu Priya is not about tragic love or perfect endings. It's about understanding the space between two hearts—the moments of uncertainty, longing, and the depth that can exist in even the simplest connections. True to its 1990s roots, the film reminds us that love, in its purest form, is not defined by a dramatic conclusion but by the way it evolves. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the beauty of love is in the waiting, in the unspoken.
Vishnu Priya
Director: VK Prakash
Cast: Shreyas Manju, Priya Prakash Varrier, Achyuth Kumar, Suchendra Prasad, and Nihal Gowda
Rating : 3/5