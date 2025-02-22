'Vishnu Priya' Movie Review: A 90s love story that unfolds slowly but strikes deep

The opening lines voiced by Yogaraj Bhat in Vishnu Priya evoke nostalgia and set the stage for a film that explores love in its purest, most innocent form. It goes like this: ‘Kanasu kaanuva preethiya manasugalige preethiya namana, Preethi madodu tapenila, Preethi madhura thyaga amara, Noorondu Nenapu Eddelyaladinda...’ The narration effortlessly transports us to a time when love was simple, sincere, real, tender, and filled with unspoken moments. His words draw comparisons to the world of classrooms, canteens, bus rides, and parks - places where hearts would race, but not in the transient way we experience love today.

The film follows Vishnu (Shreyas Manju), Balu/Balaji (Nihal Gowda), and Priya (Priya Prakash Varrier) - three friends whose lives intertwine in a whirlwind of love, confusion, and heartbreak. At the centre of their story is the delicate balance between love and friendship. Balu, deeply fond of Priya, misreads her innocent smiles, thinking she is falling for him. However, Priya’s heart belongs to Vishnu. This misunderstanding creates subtle tension between the two friends, turning what could have been a joyful connection into a journey filled with emotional complexity. It’s a situation grounded in the pages of anyone’s youthful memories.

As the story unfolds, Vishnu and Priya’s love blossoms quietly, wrapped in the beauty of the simplest moments. Stolen glances, shared notes, photographs hidden in books, and hesitant touches speak volumes, painting a picture of love that is tender and full of hope. Yet, just as love takes root, Balu’s quiet bitterness becomes a thorn in their romance. His unacknowledged, unspoken feelings for Priya fester, creating a rift not only between the characters but also within their bond.