'Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane' Movie Review: Travel film about freedom and family expectations hits roadblocks

Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane follows Adi (Anjan Nagendra), a young man whose travels across India are not merely about reaching a destination but about uncovering answers to deeper questions that have long been gnawing at him. Two important elements of his journey are his backpack and diary, both central to his quest.

Director Hayavadana’s debut film examines self-discovery, family expectations, and the conflict between personal desires and traditional values. Adi is a man who seeks independence and a life defined by his own choices. He is content creating reels and living freely, but his father’s (Sharath Lohitashwa) expectations loom large over him—his father wants him to take over the family hotel business.

This sets up a central conflict that many can relate to: the tension between personal freedom and familial duty. Adi’s journey to find himself is relatable, and his internal struggles form the backbone of the story.

As Adi travels from south to north, he meets a variety of characters, each offering a new perspective. One of the first is Sangya, a fellow traveller from North Karnataka, who is also on a journey of sorts, searching for his estranged father, Mylarappa (Biradar). Their brief friendship suggests that sometimes the people we meet on our path can offer us the support we need, even in the most unexpected places.

Adi’s next stop takes him to Pandavapura, where he helps an old lady in a doll shop and meets Sheetal (Venya Rai), a young girl running the shop, who seeks help to reach Chandigarh, where she plans to elope with her boyfriend. There is, however, a twist to this encounter. Like the others, it brings Adi closer to understanding the balance between duty and desire.