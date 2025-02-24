A meandering love drama wrapped in emotion

A good story about themes such as love, loss, and second chances should resonate with us and show the complexities of moving on after a tragedy. Director Kishan Balnad’s debut film Olavina Payana tries to explore these themes through the journey of Sunil (Sunil Kumar), making it one of those relatable middle-class stories. Sunil falls deeply in love with Vainavi (Kushi), the daughter of Cariappa (Bala Rajawadi), a wealthy coffee planter. In a bid to marry her, Sunil challenges Cariappa, who, as expected in classic narratives, humiliates him and sets an impossible task: Sunil must prove himself worthy by becoming somebody in society. The challenge sends Sunil to Bengaluru, where he not only builds a successful life but also creates opportunities for others before eventually marrying Vainavi.
Up until this point, Olavina Payana is a traditional love story laced with ambition, but it takes an unexpected turn when Vainavi dies of a sudden cardiac arrest. From here, the film shifts focus to Sunil’s emotional turmoil as he is compelled to marry Deepika (Priya Hegde), setting the stage for an exploration of grief, second chances, and the lingering shadow of past love.
The central philosophical question that Olavina Payana poses is a heavy one: How does a person cope when the love of their life is lost, and is it possible, or right, to build a new life with someone else? Sunil is caught between his memories of Vainavi and his responsibilities toward his new family. The film attempts to tackle this complex emotional terrain, but the director’s handling of the narrative feels slightly heavy-handed.
The slow pacing and overly sentimental moments detract from the otherwise intriguing premise. Instead of drawing us deeper into Sunil’s grief, the film spends too much time on unnecessary details that take away from the core emotional journey. A more focused script would have allowed the audience to connect more deeply with Sunil’s internal struggle, leading to a more satisfying conclusion.
A serial actor who transitioned to films, Sunil’s performance is sincere, portraying a man who grows from a hopeful lover to someone burdened by the weight of his past. Kushi, who plays Vainavi, is graceful in her role, though her screen time is limited due to the early plot twist. Priya Hegde, as Deepika, brings a steady presence, but her character lacks the depth needed to make her stand out. Visually, the film doesn’t do much with the contrast between the rural and urban settings, missing a chance to reflect Sunil’s changing emotional state through the locations. The music tries to match the emotional tone, helping to set the right mood during key moments.
Olavina Payana is a film with good intentions and meaningful themes, but it struggles to fully deliver. Still, it offers an emotional look at love, loss, and second chances—reminding us that, even in imperfection, there’s always something to learn.
Olavina Payana
Direction: Kishan Balnad
Cast: Sunil Kumar, Kushi, Priya Hegde, Padmaja Rao, and Bala Rajawadi
Rating: 2.5/5