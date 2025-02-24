A meandering love drama wrapped in emotion

A good story about themes such as love, loss, and second chances should resonate with us and show the complexities of moving on after a tragedy. Director Kishan Balnad’s debut film Olavina Payana tries to explore these themes through the journey of Sunil (Sunil Kumar), making it one of those relatable middle-class stories. Sunil falls deeply in love with Vainavi (Kushi), the daughter of Cariappa (Bala Rajawadi), a wealthy coffee planter. In a bid to marry her, Sunil challenges Cariappa, who, as expected in classic narratives, humiliates him and sets an impossible task: Sunil must prove himself worthy by becoming somebody in society. The challenge sends Sunil to Bengaluru, where he not only builds a successful life but also creates opportunities for others before eventually marrying Vainavi.

Up until this point, Olavina Payana is a traditional love story laced with ambition, but it takes an unexpected turn when Vainavi dies of a sudden cardiac arrest. From here, the film shifts focus to Sunil’s emotional turmoil as he is compelled to marry Deepika (Priya Hegde), setting the stage for an exploration of grief, second chances, and the lingering shadow of past love.

The central philosophical question that Olavina Payana poses is a heavy one: How does a person cope when the love of their life is lost, and is it possible, or right, to build a new life with someone else? Sunil is caught between his memories of Vainavi and his responsibilities toward his new family. The film attempts to tackle this complex emotional terrain, but the director’s handling of the narrative feels slightly heavy-handed.