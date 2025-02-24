A surreal journey into fatherhood that never fully delivers

Nimmagondu Sihi Suddi presents a surreal story where Arjun wakes up to find himself on an unexpected path to fatherhood, starting with a nightmare about experiencing labour pains. The twist is striking—a man feeling the pain typically associated with women during childbirth. This sets the stage for a story about identity, responsibility, and the emotional challenges of becoming a parent. The concept of Nimmagondu Sihi Suddhi (A Sweet News for You) is fresh and offers a new way of looking at pregnancy, fatherhood, relationships, and identity. However, the character-driven film struggles to develop its ideas fully. The quirky moments may appeal to some viewers, but they often overshadow the more important themes, leaving the film feeling incomplete.
Instead of exploring Arjun’s emotional journey deeply, the film often gets lost in strange, chaotic events that distract from its main themes.
The story could have explored issues like personal freedom, societal pressures, and the realities of fatherhood, but it feels uneven and, at times, confusing. The surreal moments, instead of adding depth, often take away from what could have been a more emotional and meaningful exploration of Arjun’s transformation.
Raghu Bhat plays Arjun with style and confidence, which fits the character, but he doesn’t quite capture the emotional struggle Arjun should go through. Kavya Shetty as Anusha is warm and pleasant, but her role feels more like a tool to push Arjun’s emotional growth rather than a fully developed character in her own right. Their romantic subplot doesn’t add much emotional depth to the story, leaving their relationship feeling shallow.
Prajwal, who plays DD, Arjun’s best friend, brings in some light humor, but his character doesn’t feel fully fleshed out. He’s there to listen to Arjun’s problems but doesn’t contribute much beyond that. Similarly, Sujay Shashtry’s role as a police inspector provides some comedic moments, but his character is forgettable and lacks development.
Harini Shreekanth, as Sheela, Arjun's neighbour and supposedly a social media influencer turned cook, adds a modern touch to the film. However, while her performance is competent, it doesn’t fully fulfill the role.
Vijay Raghavendra appears briefly as Dr. Vikas, providing some medical context to the strange events. However, his character doesn’t add much to the exploration of Arjun’s inner struggles.
The pacing of the film is another issue. While the strange and unpredictable nature of the plot keeps things interesting at first, it eventually slows down and feels drawn-out. The film spends too much time on events that don’t help push the story forward. Arjun’s high-society lifestyle could have been a way to explore the pressures of modern relationships, but other subplots prevent these themes from being fully explored, and that never fully delivers.
As the credits roll, the film leaves you with many questions: If the day comes when men can experience pregnancy, will they handle it with the same emotional depth as women? Would a man truly understand the complexities of fatherhood if he had to bear a child? Maybe, one day, we’ll find out
Nimmagondu Sihi Suddi
Directors: Raghu Bhat and Sudhindra
Cast: Raghu Bhat, Kavya Shetty, Harini Shreekanth, Prajwal, Vijay Raghavendra, and Sujay Shastry
Rating: 2.5/5