'Identity' movie review: An ambitious thriller smothered by too many ideas

In their debut film Forensic, directors Akhil Paul and Anas Khan attempted to present the intricacies and role of forensic science in criminal investigations. Despite the film’s shortcomings, it was noticed for some new ideas discussed regarding the subject matter. Coming to their sophomore film Identity, the director duo has handpicked more intriguing ideas, while also mounting them on a much bigger scale.
These ideas include the lesser-known working details of a sketch artist, a covert security force, a rare medical condition that affects a person’s ability to recognise faces, India’s witness protection programme scheme, etc. Interestingly, all these ideas had ample potential to be developed as separate films, but when put together into one film, it becomes overstuffed and hence, lacks coherence.
As the title suggests, ‘identity’ is a recurring concept in this film. The writing plays smartly with the identity of multiple key characters, leaving the audience guessing for a good part. It all begins with a criminal trapping innocent girls by concealing his real identity and going anonymous in the digital realm.
The narrative is spun around an investigation of this character, with three more key players involved—a witness, a cop, and a sketch artist. Trisha plays Alisha, the witness, while Vinay Rai leads the investigation. Tovino plays the multitalented Haran Shankar, who has an obsession for perfection. Very early in the film, we are told in detail about Haran’s background through a Shammy Thilakan monologue.
This is one of the most pressing issues in Identity. A lot of it is said and not shown. Several crucial pieces of information in the film are passed on verbally, which is an easy way out, particularly in thriller narratives. These monologues and voiceovers kill the audience’s joy in connecting the dots and deciphering visual cues.
It is perhaps why the makers cast Shammy Thilakan as the veteran excels in delivering lengthy narrations, with great command over his voice modulations. From introducing Haran as a child prodigy to explaining the earlier-mentioned rare medical condition, Shammy Thilakan voices it all with conviction.
The exposition becomes so loud that certain moments designed to evoke theatrical highs turn out to be quite damp. There’s a scene where Mandira Bedi’s character excessively hypes someone, which almost threatens to mimic that heavily trolled scene from Salaam Kashmier. But fortunately, Akhil and Anas show better conviction, a result of the extensive research they have done.
They follow it up with a gripping sequence set within an aircraft, where the hero is supposed to avert an attack. But the real catch is there’s no information about the attackers or their mode of attack. The writing, staging, and execution of this whole stretch deserve appreciation, as the tension is retained throughout. The following fight sequence is also of high standards, something of the scale and ambition that Malayalam cinema has not seen before.
Armed with their research details and a lot of cinematic liberties, Akhil and Anas conjured a layered screenplay, where one conflict leads to another. What starts as a nude video scandal is smartly linked with the loopholes in the government’s witness protection programme scheme.
Among the numerous ideas touched upon in the film, it is the most potent part, but the makers don’t delve deep into it. Or probably that’s where they are heading with the upcoming instalments. This is another problem with ‘multiple-part’ films; they don’t offer complete experiences.
Tovino, who has been trying to lend uniqueness to his performances lately, plays Haran with stiff and controlled body language. He does well to maintain the continuity, even during the fight sequences. Since he’s a martial arts expert and trained professional, his movements are sharp and precise. His traumatic childhood also means he can’t emote properly and Tovino is up for the task. While Trisha has very little to do, Vinay Rai is effective in a full-fledged role with different shades.
At a time when many films are still being made by rehashing the same old, dated templates, here’s a film with several fresh and potent concepts, and yet fails to offer an entirely satisfying experience.
Identity is like a buffet spread of a wide range of half-cooked dishes, with the best set aside for the next meal. Maybe it’s time to realise that one perfectly cooked dish is all it takes to satiate hunger. So why overstuff?
Film: Identity
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Vinay Rai, Trisha, Shammy Thilakan
Director: Akhil Paul, Anas Khan
Rating : 2.5/5