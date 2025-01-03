'Identity' movie review: An ambitious thriller smothered by too many ideas

In their debut film Forensic, directors Akhil Paul and Anas Khan attempted to present the intricacies and role of forensic science in criminal investigations. Despite the film’s shortcomings, it was noticed for some new ideas discussed regarding the subject matter. Coming to their sophomore film Identity, the director duo has handpicked more intriguing ideas, while also mounting them on a much bigger scale.

These ideas include the lesser-known working details of a sketch artist, a covert security force, a rare medical condition that affects a person’s ability to recognise faces, India’s witness protection programme scheme, etc. Interestingly, all these ideas had ample potential to be developed as separate films, but when put together into one film, it becomes overstuffed and hence, lacks coherence.

As the title suggests, ‘identity’ is a recurring concept in this film. The writing plays smartly with the identity of multiple key characters, leaving the audience guessing for a good part. It all begins with a criminal trapping innocent girls by concealing his real identity and going anonymous in the digital realm.

The narrative is spun around an investigation of this character, with three more key players involved—a witness, a cop, and a sketch artist. Trisha plays Alisha, the witness, while Vinay Rai leads the investigation. Tovino plays the multitalented Haran Shankar, who has an obsession for perfection. Very early in the film, we are told in detail about Haran’s background through a Shammy Thilakan monologue.