'Bioscope' movie review: Mistakes add to beauty in this charming ode to cinema

When a director puts their heart and soul into a film, even the imperfections fade away and sometimes turn into a portrait of the earnest work and arduous journey they went through to complete it. In that regard, Sankagiri Rajkumar’s Bioscope deserves all the appreciation that comes its way.

Bioscope is essentially the making story of the director’s debut film, Vengayam (2011), which caught the attention and applause of a niche audience for how the story effectively hits out against superstitious beliefs. Bioscope is about the personal tragedy that drove the director to make Vengayam.

The film begins in Salem with Rajkumar, played by Sankagiri Rajkumar, and his family, who make a living through agriculture. Subsequently, Rajkumar’s brother is taken to an astrologer to consult about his future and is disappointed as the predictions point to a gloomy future.

Heartbroken, Rajkumar’s brother ends his life. Dreaming of becoming a filmmaker, Rajkumar is inspired by the tragedy that struck his family to make his first film, Vengayam.

Bioscope starts off as a film about film, before getting into social commentary. Rajkumar, with the help of his villagers, decides to make a film on a shoestring budget, trading off his own limited resources after he gets turned down by production companies. It is hard to tell apart genuine flaws from purposeful flaws for comic relief but that hardly stops us from enjoying the moments.