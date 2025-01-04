'Kraven the Hunter' movie review: Plenty of action in this not-so-marvellous film

In Sony Pictures’ action-adventure film Kraven the Hunter, the titular character is a child of the wild with the guile and gusto to “hunt down people” like few others. Kraven can run like the wind, climb up and down any structure like a wild cat, and cover large distances with his massive stride. He has a high sensitivity to sound and smell as well as an incredible vision that allows him to spot objects from miles away.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a perfect physical embodiment of Kraven/Sergei Kravinoff, a muscular man who takes an oath to protect wild animals from poachers after a brutal encounter with a lion when he was young. But for all of his physicality, this character is not properly fleshed out.

The makers seem to be unsure of where to place the character within the grossly underdeveloped Spider-Man Cinematic Universe. He is neither a traditional superhero nor a flat-out villain. At one point, his own brother Dmitri Kravinoff (Fred Hechinger) tells Kraven that he is worse than their father, and he replies, “No, I am better because I have a code.”

At another point, a character performs CPR on Kraven before yelling, “Legends do not die. Come back, Kraven.” This dramatic moment feels out of place and lacks emotional impact. It is hard to care for the myth-building because it feels rushed in a film with muted antagonists. The enemies Kraven deals with (Christopher Abbot’s the Foreigner and Alessandro Nivola’s Rhino) are as generic as they come, similar to the random henchman you see in Claude Van Damme or Steven Seagal’s films.

Writer-director JC Chandor spends plenty of time establishing the mysterious powers of the Foreigner and Rhino in a straightforward revenge plot, but they remain unidimensional. Instead, the film would have benefited greatly from a deeper exploration of the relationships between Kraven and Calypso Ezili, as well as between Kraven and his volatile father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe).