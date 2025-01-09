'Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu' movie review: A thoughtful exploration of attachment and possessions

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu is a quirky yet introspective exploration of human attachment to possessions, woven into three distinct narratives that, while independent, share a common thread of emotional insecurity and material obsession.

The title, loosely translated as “You are responsible for your belongings,” is driven by characters and set in Bengaluru. It delves into the subtle consequences of our attachment to material objects, revealing how these items often reflect deeper, sometimes troubling, aspects of our emotional landscape.

The first story centers on Inayath (Prasanna Shetty), a salesman struggling with mental health issues, including obsessive-compulsive disorder. His marriage to a woman from a different faith adds to his internal turmoil. Inayath’s obsession with stealing bikes serves as a metaphor for his emotional chaos and rebellion against societal expectations. His theft of a bike—an item he believes he’s entitled to—becomes an exploration of loss, both material and emotional, as he faces the consequences of his actions.

The second story shifts to the more playful tale of Rohith (Madhusudhan Govind) and Rathna (Apoorva Bharadwaj), two individuals who later become a couple, indulging in petty thefts. Their kleptomania, initially portrayed as harmless fun, spirals into a darker exploration of addiction. This narrative highlights the thin line between innocent impulses and the uncontrollable cravings of obsession, presenting a commentary on human desires.