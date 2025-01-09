'Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu' movie review: A thoughtful exploration of attachment and possessions

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu is a quirky yet introspective exploration of human attachment to possessions, woven into three distinct narratives that, while independent, share a common thread of emotional insecurity and material obsession.
The title, loosely translated as “You are responsible for your belongings,” is driven by characters and set in Bengaluru. It delves into the subtle consequences of our attachment to material objects, revealing how these items often reflect deeper, sometimes troubling, aspects of our emotional landscape.
The first story centers on Inayath (Prasanna Shetty), a salesman struggling with mental health issues, including obsessive-compulsive disorder. His marriage to a woman from a different faith adds to his internal turmoil. Inayath’s obsession with stealing bikes serves as a metaphor for his emotional chaos and rebellion against societal expectations. His theft of a bike—an item he believes he’s entitled to—becomes an exploration of loss, both material and emotional, as he faces the consequences of his actions.
The second story shifts to the more playful tale of Rohith (Madhusudhan Govind) and Rathna (Apoorva Bharadwaj), two individuals who later become a couple, indulging in petty thefts. Their kleptomania, initially portrayed as harmless fun, spirals into a darker exploration of addiction. This narrative highlights the thin line between innocent impulses and the uncontrollable cravings of obsession, presenting a commentary on human desires.
The third story introduces Albert (Dilip Raj) and his gang, who encounter Jennifer (Shilpa Manjunath) in a plot steeped in betrayal, suspense, and deception. As the tension mounts, this segment of the story, which takes off in the second half of the film, takes on a more dramatic tone, leading to a gripping climax. Though the narrative arc here feels slightly extended, it ultimately delivers an impactful, tension-filled finale that adds layers of intrigue to the overall story.
At its core, Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu is a meditation on human nature, its quirks, and the emotional connections we form with our possessions. Director Keshav Moorthy intelligently weaves the theme of thievery, inviting viewers to reflect on how material objects mirror our insecurities, desires, and flaws. The film avoids a singular, overarching climax, instead allowing each story to stand independently while exploring similar emotional terrain.
Despite its central theme of theft, the film maintains a lighthearted atmosphere, avoiding heavy-handedness while offering a playful yet insightful look at human nature. The performances, especially from Dilip Raj, Prasanna V. Shetty, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Madhusudhan Govind, and Shilpa Srinivas, are subtle yet impactful, with each actor conveying depth through body language and small gestures, rather than overtly emotional dialogue, and the best support comes from Hari Samashhti and Vamshi Krishna.
Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu deftly explains that its characters are not regular criminals but ordinary people whose moments of weakness or vulnerability lead them to take this extreme step. Each act of theft reflects deeper emotional conflicts—whether it’s insecurity about self-worth, a fear of loss, or a struggle to find control in a chaotic world.
The technical aspects also complement the storytelling. Harsha Kumar Gowda’s cinematography uses lighting and framing to reflect the psychological states of the characters, while Prasad K Shetty’s music heightens the underlying tension.
The film’s pacing, though unhurried, allows viewers to immerse themselves in its offbeat rhythm and savour the simple, human moments that reveal complex truths about identity and belonging. In essence, it is exploration of human attachment and the emotional baggage of possessions—how much of ourselves do we truly invest in the things we own, and what does that say about us?
Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu
Director: Keshav Moorthy
Cast: Dilip Raj, Prasanna Shetty, Madhusudhan Govind, Apoorva Bharadwaj, and Shilpa Manjunath
Rating : 3.5/5