'Rekhachithram' movie review: An intriguing mystery that effectively reimagines history

Some films captivate you with their plot, while others seduce you with nostalgia. Rekhachithram does both and then adds a touch of alternate history for good measure. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, this film is part murder mystery, part cinephile’s treasure trove, and a wholehearted love letter to Malayalam cinema’s golden era. It’s also a film that’s difficult to unpack without treading into spoiler territory.

If you’re someone who enjoys an edge-of-the-seat whodunnit, well, this isn’t one. It’s not even strictly a whydunnit or a howdunnit. Instead, it offers an intriguing exploration of who the victim was. Right from its prologue, where a child witnesses something that he’s unable to differentiate if it’s real or fiction, the film hooks you with its premise. Jofin, who stumbled with his debut The Priest, has redeemed himself considerably here. He uses the meta element not as a gimmick but as a core aspect that propels the narrative forward.

The real masterstroke of Rekhachithram lies in its unique backdrop, just like the filmmaker kept on promising during promotional interviews. The film isn’t just set in the present—it also revisits the making of the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram, directed by Bharathan and starring Mammootty. By weaving its story around the production of a real film, Rekhachithram does something few Indian films have attempted: it crafts an alternate history, one that feels entirely plausible.

The connections to Kathodu Kathoram elevate the narrative. They aren’t just there to evoke nostalgia (though they do that beautifully); they’re integral to the story. Had Jofin chosen to create a fictional film within the narrative, it would have lost its magic, authenticity, and the sense of wonder that comes from reimagining actual history.

A story set around a real film demands real-life touches, and Rekhachithram doesn’t disappoint. Nostalgic cameos abound, and most of them are a delight for cinephiles who have followed Malayalam cinema extensively. There’s a senior Malayalam cine-journalist trying to stay relevant in today’s world by running a gossip-filled YouTube channel, and the subtle yet significant nods to Kathodu Kathoram’s legendary screenwriter John Paul. These little nods to the past provide Rekhachithram a special charm. And then there’s Mammootty. Is he in the film? Well, that’s for you to discover. But let’s just say his presence is felt throughout, carrying the scent of nostalgia. There’s even a scene near the end—a glorious little moment involving a real-life personality and a nod to the love for Mammootty on screen—that is bound to leave you emotionally fulfilled.