'Rekhachithram' movie review: An intriguing mystery that effectively reimagines history

Some films captivate you with their plot, while others seduce you with nostalgia. Rekhachithram does both and then adds a touch of alternate history for good measure. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, this film is part murder mystery, part cinephile’s treasure trove, and a wholehearted love letter to Malayalam cinema’s golden era. It’s also a film that’s difficult to unpack without treading into spoiler territory.
If you’re someone who enjoys an edge-of-the-seat whodunnit, well, this isn’t one. It’s not even strictly a whydunnit or a howdunnit. Instead, it offers an intriguing exploration of who the victim was. Right from its prologue, where a child witnesses something that he’s unable to differentiate if it’s real or fiction, the film hooks you with its premise. Jofin, who stumbled with his debut The Priest, has redeemed himself considerably here. He uses the meta element not as a gimmick but as a core aspect that propels the narrative forward.
The real masterstroke of Rekhachithram lies in its unique backdrop, just like the filmmaker kept on promising during promotional interviews. The film isn’t just set in the present—it also revisits the making of the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram, directed by Bharathan and starring Mammootty. By weaving its story around the production of a real film, Rekhachithram does something few Indian films have attempted: it crafts an alternate history, one that feels entirely plausible.
The connections to Kathodu Kathoram elevate the narrative. They aren’t just there to evoke nostalgia (though they do that beautifully); they’re integral to the story. Had Jofin chosen to create a fictional film within the narrative, it would have lost its magic, authenticity, and the sense of wonder that comes from reimagining actual history.
A story set around a real film demands real-life touches, and Rekhachithram doesn’t disappoint. Nostalgic cameos abound, and most of them are a delight for cinephiles who have followed Malayalam cinema extensively. There’s a senior Malayalam cine-journalist trying to stay relevant in today’s world by running a gossip-filled YouTube channel, and the subtle yet significant nods to Kathodu Kathoram’s legendary screenwriter John Paul. These little nods to the past provide Rekhachithram a special charm. And then there’s Mammootty. Is he in the film? Well, that’s for you to discover. But let’s just say his presence is felt throughout, carrying the scent of nostalgia. There’s even a scene near the end—a glorious little moment involving a real-life personality and a nod to the love for Mammootty on screen—that is bound to leave you emotionally fulfilled.
It is through Vivek Gopinathan, a disgraced cop played by Asif Ali, that we see the film unravel the mystery of who the victim truly was. Asif is no stranger to wearing the police uniform, but Vivek isn’t the tormented officer from Kuttavum Shikshayum, the morally upright protagonist of Thalavan, or the cunning Giri from Kooman. He’s a flawed, determined man trying to piece his life back together while chasing a case that could redeem him. Asif’s portrayal balances vulnerability with grit, especially as his investigation leads him deeper into the world surrounding the victim.
The emotional core of the film lies in exploring the life of the victim, played beautifully by Anaswara Rajan, who exudes an old-world charm. The mystery isn’t just about uncovering the killer; it’s about uncovering her character. Who was she? What did she dream of? What led her to that tragic end? These questions are answered with a delicate balance of heartbreak and intrigue.
There’s also a standout performance from another actor that can’t be discussed without spoilers, but suffice it to say, it’s one of the film’s best surprises. Paired with this is the brief yet brilliant placement of Ouseppachan-ONV Kurup’s classic melody, ‘Nee En Sargasoundaryame’, from Kathodu Kathoram, another nostalgic nod that contrasts the scene’s mood perfectly in the background. Mujeeb Majeed’s score also complements the narrative, enhancing the emotional tone without ever overshadowing it, a refreshing change from the often overpowering musical cues of many recent films with big reveals.
The film’s visual storytelling also deserves high praise. Appu Prabhakar’s cinematography effectively captures the contrast between the warmth of the 1980s and the sharper tones of the present. The transitions between timelines, too, feel seamless, thanks in large part to Shameer Muhammad’s editing. However, the first act could have benefited from tighter pacing, as it takes a while to reveal the film’s true USP. Once the story shifts to its film-centric meta layer, the narrative finds its rhythm and never lets go. While Rekhachithram dazzles with its meta brilliance, it isn’t immune to nitpicks. There are moments where the investigative elements rely on convenient coincidences. Also, a couple of action beats seem inserted solely to showcase Asif’s star power—one works, the other doesn’t. But these are minor blemishes in an otherwise compelling narrative.
Ultimately, Rekhachithram is more than a murder mystery. By blending nostalgia and meta-commentary, Jofin has delivered a film that rewards both cinephiles and mystery lovers alike. It may not be perfect, but its imperfections are overshadowed by its ambition and heart, offering a poignant reminder of the magic of Malayalam cinema’s yesteryears.
Film: Rekhachithram
Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Megha Thomas, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan
Director: Jofin T Chacko
Rating: 3.5/5