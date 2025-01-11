All skirmish,no substance

Director Vaali Mohan Das’ Madraskaaran, in its trailer, was reminiscent of a 2000s best action entertainer, where a hero returns to his native place, messes with the local don and prevails in a cat-and-mouse game. The film, starring Shane Nigam and Kalaiyarasan, had the ability to join the league of such action entertainers. However, the makers do not bring anything fresh to the narrative.

Madraskaaran begins with the wedding arrangements of Sathyamoorthy (Shane Nigam) and Meera (Niharika Konidela) in Pudukottai. Sathya wants his big day to be held at his native, where his family fell into misfortune and fled to Chennai. As fate would have it, he crosses paths with local don Durai Singam (Kalaiyarasan).

Their encounter goes on to affect Sathya’s dream life. The story is plagued with logical mistakes and a confused series of events. Since the screenplay is worked around two men going at each other owing to their bruised egos, Sathya and Singam needed to be hellraisers with a quirk rather than ordinary people. Such detailing is absent.

The emotional connections don’t work either. There are just passing references to how much Sathya’s family was insulted during his childhood. The all-tell-no-show writing undercuts our attention by leaving spaces of vital information about the family blank, including the names of Sathya’s parents!

The situations that pit Sathya and Singam against each other are artificial. The idea is to bring the protagonist and antagonist outside, make them meet, of course not in a pleasant atmosphere, and turn them into enemies. Making the family go on wedding shopping a day before the wedding is already a conveninent idea.

Writing an inciting incident where the villain maintains restraint and the hero displays boisterousness, Vaali Mohan Das prevents us from rooting for Sathya and on the contrary, we don’t care what happens to him. Beyond the phone calls between Sathya and Meera, we don’t get enough information about their relationship. While they look good together on screen, especially when they break into ‘Thai Thakka Kalyanam’ and ‘Kadhal Sadugudu,’ there are no emotional stakes here either.