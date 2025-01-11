'Choo Mantar' movie review: A playful spin on the supernatural genre

Choo Mantar is a film that refuses to be neatly categorised, effortlessly blending comedy, horror, and just the right amount of absurdity. With a sense of quirky humour and supernatural intrigue, the film tells the story of Dynamo (Sharan), the head of a company named Choo Mantar and Co, which he runs alongside a motley crew of eccentric characters: RJ (Chikkanna), Akanksha (Aditi Prabhudeva), and Nakul (Kiran Chandrashekar). Together, they find themselves embroiled in an unsettling yet hilarious ghost story.
The film’s plot takes flight when Dynamo and his team arrive at what appears to be an ordinary company, only to uncover extraordinary twists. Dynamo, whose real name is Gautam, enters with a signature sound—the jingling of his bicycle bell—which immediately sets the tone for the film: a lighthearted romp through the supernatural. The plot deepens as the team dives deep into “Operation Kamali,” where spooky yet comedic moments contribute to the film's oddball charm.
The title track, 'Choo Mantar', captures much of the film's essence, as the characters, in their light-hearted banter, explore the dualities of negative and positive energy. The presence of Sharan and Chikkanna, along with their dynamic, shines through, with the balance between humour and the supernatural elements. This blend offers a mix of laughs alongside some eerie moments.
As the story unfolds, Dynamo is called to investigate the ancient, haunted Morgan House in Nainital, rumoured to be one of the ten most haunted places in the world. This is where the film introduces a more serious supernatural element. However, there’s a twist: Dynamo’s mission is to not only uncover the haunted house's secrets but also discover a hidden treasure within its eerie walls. The mystery behind the ghost hunters' obsession with the treasure unfolds over time, adding an interesting touch.
Meanwhile, the narrative takes an unexpected detour to London, where Victor D Costa (Srinivas Prabhu), whose health is mysteriously linked to Morgan House, sends his family—including his son Alex D Costa (Prabhu Mundkur), wife Catherine (Meghana Goankar), and their young daughter—on a journey to the infamous property in India.
Their journey to Nainital is fraught with eerie occurrences, such as taxi drivers refusing to take them near the house and unsettling encounters with a local police officer (Dharma). As the family experiences supernatural disturbances, Clara, their daughter, becomes affected by the house's sinister energy, although the true nature of the haunting reveals a shocking twist, all linking the family's tragic past to the house's dark history and leaving Clara as the only survivor.
In a cinematic sleight of hand, Choo Mantar navigates through three timelines: 1945, where the house's dark history unfolds with the ruthless George Morgan; 2004, where a ghost hunter attempts to solve the mystery; and 2024, where Dynamo uncovers the truth. This time-jumping narrative provides additional layers of complexity, peeling back the layers of the haunting and its origins.
Director Navaneeth offers a unique take on the supernatural genre, blending horror with light-hearted absurdity. At its core, Choo Mantar explores themes of family, history, and the supernatural. While the film never takes itself too seriously, it strikes an engaging balance, revelling in its own oddities while offering genuinely creepy moments that keep the audience invested. The haunted house becomes a central character in the story, adding weight to the film's eerie atmosphere.
That being said, Choo Mantar remains a moderate cinematic experience. While the film’s suspense and plot twists offer intrigue, it doesn’t always deliver the full-fledged horror experience some might expect. Still, it compensates with its witty humour, quirky characters, and a surprising plot that keeps the viewer guessing. Sharan's performance—irrespective of the genre or character—effortlessly blends humour with the necessary gravitas required for horror.
Director Navaneeth, who blends horror with humour, ensures Sharan’s comedic style remains intact while infusing enough supernatural intrigue to keep things fresh. Sharan's combination with Chikkanna is a key highlight for fans. Aditi Prabhudeva and Meghana Goankar add unexpected twists to their roles, and Prabhu Mundkur and Kiran Chandrashekar, Rajani Bharadwaj, and even the blink-and-miss role of music director Gurukiran support the story with their respective performances.
The film’s sound design, led by award-winning Resul Pookutty, elevates the atmosphere, making the horror sequences more effective, while the cinematography by Anup Kattukaran heightens the suspenseful moments. The music by Avinash Basutkar complements the tone, adding to the film’s technical finesse with a last-minute stunt brought by Ravi Varma. Furthermore, the spiritual elements in the story—culminating in a climactic moment where the statue of Hanuman and the echo of the Chalisa emerge as a saviour—infuse a unique spiritual vibe into the end.
Although the film doesn’t always succeed in its attempt to be a conventional horror, it makes up for this with its offbeat humour, quirky characters, and unexpected twists. The fusion of supernatural mystery, comedy, and family drama ensures Choo Mantar remains entertaining. It’s a film that doesn’t shy away from blending genres and having fun with its premise, making it an eerie and comedic ride.
PS: Despite its ups and downs, Choo Mantar remains a decent watch, hinting at more to come—especially as the makers tease a potential sequel, with the voice of Vishnuvarshan, who was part of the classic Aptarakshaka, expanding the horror universe into a new dimension.
Choo Mantar
Director: Navaneeth
Cast: Sharan, Chikkanna, Aditi Prabhudeva, Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, Rajani Bharadwaj, and Kiran Chandrashekar
Rating : 3/5