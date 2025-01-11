'Choo Mantar' movie review: A playful spin on the supernatural genre

Choo Mantar is a film that refuses to be neatly categorised, effortlessly blending comedy, horror, and just the right amount of absurdity. With a sense of quirky humour and supernatural intrigue, the film tells the story of Dynamo (Sharan), the head of a company named Choo Mantar and Co, which he runs alongside a motley crew of eccentric characters: RJ (Chikkanna), Akanksha (Aditi Prabhudeva), and Nakul (Kiran Chandrashekar). Together, they find themselves embroiled in an unsettling yet hilarious ghost story.

The film’s plot takes flight when Dynamo and his team arrive at what appears to be an ordinary company, only to uncover extraordinary twists. Dynamo, whose real name is Gautam, enters with a signature sound—the jingling of his bicycle bell—which immediately sets the tone for the film: a lighthearted romp through the supernatural. The plot deepens as the team dives deep into “Operation Kamali,” where spooky yet comedic moments contribute to the film's oddball charm.

The title track, 'Choo Mantar', captures much of the film's essence, as the characters, in their light-hearted banter, explore the dualities of negative and positive energy. The presence of Sharan and Chikkanna, along with their dynamic, shines through, with the balance between humour and the supernatural elements. This blend offers a mix of laughs alongside some eerie moments.

As the story unfolds, Dynamo is called to investigate the ancient, haunted Morgan House in Nainital, rumoured to be one of the ten most haunted places in the world. This is where the film introduces a more serious supernatural element. However, there’s a twist: Dynamo’s mission is to not only uncover the haunted house's secrets but also discover a hidden treasure within its eerie walls. The mystery behind the ghost hunters' obsession with the treasure unfolds over time, adding an interesting touch.