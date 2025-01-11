'Ennu Swantham Punyalan' movie review: A forgettable film with hardly any takeaways

Over the years, Malayalam cinema has seen many films about the Christian community, their reverence for the Church, priests, and related customs. Ennu Swantham Punyalan is one such film that’s almost entirely set around a church in a quaint village in the hills. The protagonist Thomas (Balu Varghese) is a junior priest, forced to take up priesthood by his family.

His chance encounters, first with a girl (Anaswara Rajan) and then, a mysterious man (Arjun Ashokan) lead to a string of tense moments before the mandatory twists turn up. But bad execution, questionable casting, and some shoddy performances dampen the overall experience.

Samji M Antony’s screenplay is loaded with moments similar to several other films, like Adi Kapyare Koottamani, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Romans, etc. Even the opening stretch about Thomas’ parents’ desperation for a boy child seems to be borrowed from Ustad Hotel.

But at the same time, there are some attempts to infuse freshness like employing AI-generated visuals to narrate the origins of a holy cross and its Mesopotamian heritage.

Samji also spins a unique custom around this cross, which brings together the Christian and Muslim communities. It’s a potent idea but explored only peripherally. The focus, instead, is on creating confusion comedies that fail to evoke laughter.

‘A priest getting caught with a woman’ used to be an oft-repeated idea in the 80s and 90s Malayalam films. In such circumstances, the priest would invariably be shamed and stripped of his duties. Ennu Swantham Punyalan also treads this trajectory by playing around with Thomas’ fear of getting caught with a woman.