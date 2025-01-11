'Game Changer' movie review: Big ideas, thin characters, little feeling

Perhaps it’s the repetition of certain ideas, or perhaps it’s the undeniable power of Shankar’s hit cinema, but it’s impossible not to think of his earlier works his heyday, shall we dare call it while watching Game Changer. A road grinding to a halt due to governmental apathy reminds you of Mudhalvan.

A government authority dismantling corruption? That’s from the same film. There’s even a self-aware reference to Kadhalan, as Ram Charan’s shoes perform a little jig during a song. A love-meter reminds you of Anniyan. When the hero lands from a helicopter, it’s impossible not to think of Sivaji, especially with Jayaram’s character doing the signature tap on the villain’s shaved head.

But Game Changer’s core idea isn’t derivative. Crucially, Shankar—known for his vigilante stories—steers clear of that trope this time. In a film like Anniyan, the Ambi character was treated almost as a parody, his rule-following exaggerated to the point of mockery. Game Changer aims to do better.

Here, there’s no need for an Anniyan-like transformation because a rule-following, rule-implementing protagonist isn’t depicted as helpless. Armed with education and authority, Ram Charan’s collector becomes a force of nature. Ambi would be delighted with this film.

My favourite portion of the film comes towards the end of the first half when SJ Suryah’s Bobbili Mopidevi, a minister and heir apparent, finds himself unable to establish authority over Ram Charan’s collector. Mopidevi storms into the collector’s office, as many ministers have done in the past in our films—but here, he fails to intimidate.