High on emotion,starved of story

Vanangaan feels like a mishmash of vague Balaesque ideas. A gritty, feral protagonist, a mouthy, high-energy female lead, quirky supporting characters who can either provide humour or bawl their eyes out when necessary, the young innocent moral centre who has none of the eccentricity of a Bala character, often portrayed as a thangachi, are all present in this film.

A low-resolution imitation of randomly selected elements from Bala’s filmography, Vanangaan, however, has none of the rich themes or insights found in a Bala film. We do get monologues about the hypocrisy of organised religion, the crippled judicial system, and more. But none of them coherently feed into the overall theme of the film.

Speaking of which, whether the film has any central theme, a fresh perspective, or even a singular thought or emotion it wants to imprint on the audience, is a big mystery. It could be argued that Vanangaan wants us to feel both angst and rage, possibly against the darkness that exists in certain people that leads them to prey on the innocent and vulnerable.

In the film, this is depicted through antagonistic forces who are sexual predators preying on young visually challenged girls. However, the conflict is thrown at us in a way that makes us question whether the only thing the film wants out of us is to feel sympathy for the victims and revulsion for the bad guys. The exorbitant lengths to which the film goes to milk these emotions out of the audience far exceed its focus on giving us a compelling story.

In the first scene, Arun Vijay, who plays Koti, emerges from the ground, salvaging things lost in the 2004 Tsunami. He holds statues of Periyar and Vinayagar but apart from isolated moments of characters discussing religion and rationalism, it hardly connects to the central conflict of the film. The climax cleverly echoes the opening scene, as it plays with the idea of how Koti again loses his soul in the same place he tries to salvage all that he lost as a kid.