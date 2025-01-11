Making friends with History

Did you know that the drunk cook of Sir Thomas Roe, the first British ambassador to Mughal court got into a fight with the Governor of Surat? (culinarian’s fate unknown). Jehangir loved to drink, had a curious mind, patronised art and music and was generous to a fault; his son Khurram (later Shah Jehan) erased his father’s legacy in the history books during his rule, a habit of Mughal progeny.

Through 15-odd episodes of Empire—a sweeping podcast about the world’s greatest empires narrated by British historian, radio and TV presenter Anita Anand and author William Dalrymple—we learn how the Raj’s rise and fall is relevant to India in the age of globalisation. Each podcast humanises history: the carriage Roe brought from England as a gift was so ramshackle that Jehangir put in plush upholstery and golden nails.

Detailed commentary backed up by meticulous research and humour sets Empire apart. The minutiae are dazzling: women artists in a Muslim court, Shah Jehan’s diary which conscientiously records the mating habits of his pet cranes, and the mind-boggling wealth of the Mughals. The narrators keep it light without diluting the impact, though Dalrymple sometimes comes across as facetious and Anand humorously patient.

The authenticity of Empire rides not only their reputation but that in each episode, experts like Nandini Das are invited to give the stories depth, and sometimes steer the discussion. History can be academically boring, but not here. Empire’s dark revelation is that nothing damages a social fabric more than religious and racial repressiveness.