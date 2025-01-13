'Madha Gaja Raja' movie review: Punches land, but the jokes don’t

Sundar C’s long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja operates in excess, from the characterisation to the comedy and everything in between. The film establishes early on that Vishal’s titular character is a saviour for all seasons. He saves an old man (Swaminathan) and his daughter (Anjali) on a moving bus from a horde of thugs.

He saves a friend’s volatile marital life. He deliberately loses a race because he wants to keep the eventual winner and his family happy. “There is also happiness in losing,” Raja declares. We get it. Madha Gaja Raja moves so quickly that we don’t have enough time to truly relate to these broad ideas or connect with the characters.

There is hardly any drama here. And the film’s attempts at humour often fall flat and descend into sexism and objectification, leaving a sour taste. For instance, three grown-ups gawk at a woman swimming in the river. A similar scene comes later in the film; only, this time, it makes for even worse viewing. It is disturbing to see how women are objectified in such a big-scale film.

Arya, who is barely there in the film, swipes at an old woman’s back so that Santhanam can make a sleazy adult joke about it. The film does not spare the men, either. For instance, most of the body-shaming jokes are aimed at the late Manobala’s character, who plays a power-hungry politician. Mind you, these are only the tip of the iceberg.

And they are not issues you can conceal with the asterisk of a film released at the wrong time. Was such humour appropriate for the time in which it was supposed to be released in the first place? Then again, if you look past all these puerile jokes and problematic elements, there is inarguably an entertaining first half in Madha Gaja Raja, with Santhanam delivering some big laughs amidst the duds and Vishal keeping the energy going.