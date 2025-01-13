'Nosferatu' movie review: A poignant study on the confluence of love and darkness

Can love truly triumph over darkness? Does evil emerge out of our own dark depths or is it external? With such powerful, poignant questions, Nosferatu is a melancholic examination of the never-ending battle between love and inner darkness. Metaphors are tricky, especially in a genre like horror.

A horror film could lose its way by being indulgent in its themes or become superficial with its reliance on genre conventions. However, Nosferatu remains true to its gothic horror roots, serving up the inexorable allure of the macabre and its meditations on the psychology of love and internal darkness, in equal measures.

Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) is a young woman coveted by an ancient demonic entity, Count Orlok/Nosferatu. Throughout the film, we see her go through exorbitant levels of psychological and physical torment, her loved ones facing death and worse, and even the end of the entire world, as she refuses the call of Orlok to join her.

It is interesting to ponder upon how even an agent of darkness cites love as a reason to unleash terror. As she recounts her earliest encounter with Nosferatu, Ellen, overcome with guilt, remembers how she essentially summoned Nosferatu as a young girl, in her pursuit of love and affection. More than once, Ellen questions her own nature.