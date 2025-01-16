'Kadhalikka Neramillai' movie review: A mostly perfect new-age romance full of heart

For people who have lived in Chennai for over two decades, the name P James would rekindle a familiar memory that has been long buried. For many, the magician, known for his guerrilla advertising on walls all over the city, he was a mysterious person who felt like magic personified. So, when Ravi Mohan (Siddharth) takes the form of P James for an ‘act’ in Kadhalikka Neramillai, you anticipate magic to conjure up the spirit of love in this contemporary love story.

Siddharth and Shriya (Nithya Menen) are two people who carry extremely varied perspectives on bringing life to Earth. While Shriya is worried about modern women struggling to carry a life within them, battling time, societal expectations, and other constraints, Siddharth believes it is immoral to bring life into a world where there is no hope or future for humanity.

Nithya as Shriya is a fierce soul who refuses to bend down to cultural constraints of any kind. The best thing about Kadhalikka Neramillai is its ability to move away from meet-cute moments and massive drama while training its focus on Shriya’s solo journey to bring a child to the world. Her character is mature and self-aware.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi feeds the audience with a romantic comedy that replenishes the void of the genre in recent times. The first half sets up a nearly perfect organic romance between Siddharth and Shriya. The latter portions move into a dramedy that struggles to tie conflicts and resolutions together.